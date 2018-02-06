iTi Announces Sponsorship of Translators Without Borders

Hartford, CT (PRUnderground) February 6th, 2018

iTi is proud to announce its Bronze Sponsorship of Translators Without Borders for 2018. Translators Without Borders (TWB) is the world’s leading non-profit translation organization working on providing healthcare, crisis response and education programs.

TWB offers language and translation support for humanitarian and development agencies on a global scale. In 2017, TWB reached the major milestone of 50 million words translated for non-profit partners around the globe. The programs are able to re-invest with the savings from translation.

In collaboration with partners, support from sponsors, funders, and volunteers, in the past year TWB has been able to respond to the European refugee crisis, the hurricanes that ravaged the Caribbean, and the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh among other emergencies.

Thanks to the services provided by TWB, they are able to provide vital information to affected communities in a language they can understand. TWB works to provide more knowledge to more people in the appropriate language and format. They operate from a firm belief that ‘language matters’ and their vision is a world where knowledge knows no language barriers.

iTi was founded over 30 years ago by Elby Pagano, who was once herself an interpreter in her local community of Hartford, CT. Pagano created the company with the mission to provide the highest quality multicultural communication solutions to diverse communities throughout the nation.

Being a family run business, giving back has been engrained in to the culture and values of iTi from its inception. With personnel from around the global, the iTi team cares deeply for both our local and global communities.

“We love the work that is being done by Translators Without Borders across the globe. Our team is as diverse as they come and we enjoy learning about each others cultural backgrounds and how we can contribute to communities in need. TWB is truly making a difference in the world and we are happy to play a part in their mission.” Remarked iTi President, Francesco Pagano.

Diana Pagano, VP of Sales & People Operations, added “We were drawn to TWB not only because of the incredible work they are doing in emergency situations but because our values align so well. Integrity is at the core of all that we do along with innovation and expertise. We are proud to support an organization in our industry that has the same mindset. The work they do is a source of great inspiration and it’s rewarding to know that services such as ours are contributing to making the world a better place.”

iTi looks forward to contributing and promoting TWB’s mission and goal of raising awareness globally of language barriers because language matters.

About TWB:

Translators without Borders is a U.S. non-profit organization that aims to close the language gaps that hinder critical humanitarian and international development efforts worldwide. TWB recognizes that the effectiveness of any aid program depends on delivering information in the language of the affected population. By maintaining a global network of professional translators, TWB helps non-profit organizations overcome communication barriers, increasing access to critical information and services while fostering a climate of understanding, respect, and dignity in times of great need.

About Interpreters & Translators, Inc.

With more than 1,000 clients that rely on our high quality and extremely responsive service, Interpreters & Translators, Inc. provides multicultural language solutions in over 200 languages. We pride ourselves on personal service with a smile, flexibility, and custom solutions for each client. Our passion is facilitating communication among multilingual communities across Connecticut and the nation. Interpreters & Translators, Inc. employs a Quality Management System that is ISO 9001:2008 certified. For more information, please visit our website at www.ititranslates.com