ISSCA to sponsor First Congress of Aesthetic Medicine Oct. 17 – 19, 2018 in Santa Cruz, Bolivia

ISSCA will sponsor the first Congress of Aesthetic Medicine in Santa Cruz, Bolivia Oct. 17, 18, and 19, 2018.

Miami Lakes, FL (PRUnderground) August 1st, 2018

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) has announced plans to sponsor the First Congress of Aesthetic Medicine in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, October 17, 18, and 19, 2018. More than 300 Bolivian physicians are expected to attend the event.

The 3-day conference will offer plenty of regenerative medicine product information and educational activities for aesthetic practitioners, including:

* GSCG Research Director, faculty member, and stem cell authority Maritza Novas, a certified ISSCA specialist for more than four years, will conduct a seminar on stem cell applications in cosmetic, anti-aging, and tissue regeneration procedures—and the benefits they offer patients receiving aesthetic treatments. * ISSCA will conduct its intensive, hands-on stem cell certification training course for physicians attending the conference. Highly qualified trainers instruct physicians in harvesting, isolating, and reintegrating bone marrow- and adipose-derived stem cells using live patients. Upon completing the two-day training course, physicians will be ready to begin practicing regenerative medicine procedures in their medical office without the need to utilize an external lab to obtain stem cells. Course curriculum consists of comprehensive theoretical lectures and home study education, and two days of didactic and clinical experience. One day of post-educational on-site clinical assistance is also available upon request.

* ISSCA affiliate Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) and Adimarket, GSCG’s online store for regenerative medicine practitioners, will launch two new aesthetic regenerative medicine products under the company’s Cellgenic label, featuring adipose-derived stem cell (ADSC) proteins extract (AAPE). Containing a mixture of refined growth factor proteins extracted from human stem cells, AAPE’s conditioned media offers the benefits of a unique protein formula that maximizes the revitalizing capabilities in skin and hair follicles. The benefits of AAPE include:

* Active proteins derived from human sources, no risk of allergic reaction/skin irritation • Natural composition of ADSC-derived growth factors provide superior biological activity • Multi-functional • CADPE exhibits anti-oxidation, skin-whitening and hair re-growth • Synergistic effect • Each growth factor has a pharmacological effect but the combination of growth factors may enhance the pharmacological action of single proteins.

The event will be held at the Hotel Los Tabijos in Santa Cruz. To learn more about ISSCA, visit the ISSCA website. For registration information, email info@stemcellsgroup.com or call 305-560-5337.

About ISSCA:

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians, all of whom aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology and the practice of regenerative medicine. ISSCA serves its members through advancements made in the specialty of regenerative medicine.

The ISSCA’s vision is to take a leadership position in promoting excellence and setting standards in the regenerative medicine

As a medical specialty, regenerative medicine standards and certifications are essential, which is why ISSCA offers certification training in cities all over the world. The goal is to encourage more physicians to practice regenerative medicine and make it available to benefit patients both nationally and globally. Incorporated under the Republic of Korea as a non-profit entity, the ISSCA is focused on promoting excellence and standards in the field of regenerative medicine.

About Global Stem Cells Group:

Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) is a worldwide network that combines seven major medical corporations. Each corporation is focused on furthering scientific and technological advancements in cutting-edge stem cell research, development, treatment, and training. The united efforts of GSCG’s affiliate companies provide medical practitioners with a one-stop epicenter for stem cell solutions that adhere to the highest medical standards.

Global stem cell’s mission is to be the largest recognized stem cell and regenerative medicine network in the world. About Adimarket: Adimarket, Inc., a division of the Global Stem Cells Group, is a one-stop, cost-competitive online marketplace for quality regenerative medicine equipment and supplies for physicians and healthcare professionals.

About Adimarfket:

Adimarket was founded to provide practitioners the tools they need to practice regenerative medicine in a medical office setting.

Motivated by a firm belief in the impact stem cell medicine can have when dispensed in a doctor’s office, Adimarket provides physicians with the tools they need to provide patients with cutting-edge treatments.

