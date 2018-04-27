ISSCA to Host Stem Cell Training Certification Course August 25-26, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina

ISSCA will conduct the next hands-on regenerative medicine certification training course for physicians in Buenos Aires, Argentina, August 25-26. 2018.

Following the success of its stem cell training course in Buenos Aires April 6-7, the International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) has announced plans to host the next hands-on regenerative medicine certification training course for physicians in Buenos Aires August 25-26, 2018.

Eight physicians participated in the April training course, earning certification for harvesting and implanting adipose and bone marrow stem cells in a clinical setting to treat a variety of diseases and conditions including arthritis and osteoarthritis.

Participants learn while they conduct regenerative medicine protocols on live patients under the direction of stem cell training experts. Skills learned in the training course can be used in the physician’s practice for medical and aesthetic treatments and help physicians looking for career advancement opportunities.

Argentinian sports medicine specialist, Damian Ariel Siano M.D., spoke about the benefits of stem cell certification during the training session.

“Now I can offer all my patients non-surgical option that allows them to avoid surgery for procedures like knee and hip replacement,” Siano says. “For professional athletes, this procedure provides faster recovery and less down time following the procedure.”

The course also provides participating physicians with access to ISSCA’s online stem cell training course to review all content and procedures introduced during the two-day clinical training course, as well as patient forms and guidelines, procedures, informed consent forms, didactic lectures, training booklets, and more.

The ISSCA’s regenerative medicine protocols training course was developed for physicians and high-level practitioners to learn techniques in harvesting and reintegrating stem cells derived from patients’ adipose tissue and bone marrow.

Stem cell therapies continue to revolutionize the medical industry and help improve the quality of life for patients suffering from sports injuries, age-related conditions, and other chronic ailments. The August 25-26. 2018 training course will be held at the Medicine Faculty of Universidad de Buenos Aires. Seating for this training course is limited. Register today to participate by visiting the Stem Cell Training Buenos Aires website, email info@stemcellsgroup.com, or call 305-560-5337. About ISSCA: The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians, all of whom aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology and the practice of regenerative medicine. ISSCA serves its members through advancements made to the specialty of regenerative medicine. The ISSCA's vision is to take a leadership position in promoting excellence and setting standards in the regenerative medicine fields of publication, research, education, training, and certification. As a medical specialty, regenerative medicine standards and certifications are essential, which is why ISSCA offers certification training in cities all over the world. The goal is to encourage more physicians to practice regenerative medicine and make it available to benefit patients both nationally and globally. Incorporated under the Republic of Korea as a non-profit entity, the ISSCA is focused on promoting excellence and standards in the field of regenerative medicine.

