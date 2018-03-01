ISSCA to Host Regenerative Medicine Symposium at Hotel Hyatt Regency, Istanbul, Turkey.

The International Association for Stem Cell Application has announced plans to host a regenerative medicine symposium at the Hotel Hyatt Regency in Istanbul, Turkey April 28.

The symposium agenda will focus on:

Molecular biology

Clinical advances in stem cell research

Models of treatment in surgical and cosmetic applications, and in clinical conditions

Technological advances

Application of minimally manipulated stem cells in the physician’s office

Stem cells, regenerative medicine and its application in anti-aging medicine, Pain Management and Orthopedics

Medical legal issues.

Regulatory Pathways

Istanbul, the economic, cultural, and historic center of Turkey, is the country’s most populous city. The luxurious Hotel Hyatt Regency, located near Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport, offers visitors the combination of comfort, culture, and convenience for exploring the ancient city. Symposium attendees will be able to discover sights such as the Blue Mosque and the Hagia Sophia.

The Istanbul international symposium is part of ISSCA’s mission to support a paradigm shift from traditional healthcare solutions to regenerative medicine, and provide the latest innovative discoveries and developments in all areas of stem cell research. The symposium will host a group of renowned international speakers, experts in the field of stem cell and regenerative medicine, who will provide a full day of rigorous scientific discourse directed to physicians.

The day’s events will incorporate information on stem cell biology, medicine, applications, regulations, product development, and commercialization, business opportunities, challenges, and potential strategies for overcoming those challenges.

For more information, visit the stemcellconference.org website, email info@stemcellsgroup.com, or call +1305 560 5337.

About International Society for Stem Cells Applications

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians, all of whom aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology and the practice of regenerative medicine. ISSCA serves its members through advancements made to the specialty of regenerative medicine.

The ISSCA’s vision is to take a leadership position in promoting excellence and setting standards in the regenerative medicine fields of publication, research, education, training and certification.

As a medical specialty, regenerative medicine standards and certifications are essential, which is why ISSCA offers certification training in cities all over the world. The goal is to encourage more physicians to practice regenerative medicine and make it available to benefit patients both nationally and globally. Incorporated under the Republic of Korea as a non-profit entity, the ISSCA is focused on promoting excellence and standards in the field of regenerative medicine.