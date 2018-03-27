ISSCA to Host New Stem Cell Training Course June 8-9, 2018 in Bogota, Colombia

ISSCA will conduct the next hands-on regenerative medicine certification training course for physicians in Bogota, Colombia June 8-9, 2018.

Miami Lakes (PRUnderground) March 27th, 2018

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) announced plans to hold its next hands-on regenerative medicine certification training course for physicians in Bogota, Colombia June 8-9, 2018.

Plans for the next training workshop follow the success of the organization’s first Bogota-based course held March 2-3, 2018 and attended by eight physicians from three countries—Spain, Colombia, and Ecuador.

The two-day, intensive training course teaches participating physicians how to harvest stem cells from adipose and bone marrow tissue. Participants learn while they conduct regenerative medicine protocols on live patients under the direction of stem cell training experts. Skills learned in the training course can be used to treat a variety of medical and aesthetic conditions such as osteoarthritis and facial rejuvenation.

Once certified, practitioners learn can use the techniques learned to treat patients in their practices and in clinical settings for career advancement. The course provides participating physicians with access to ISSCA’s online stem cell training course to review all content and procedures introduced during the two-day clinical training course, as well as patient forms and guidelines, procedures, informed consent forms, didactic lectures, training booklets, and more.

The ISSCA regenerative medicine protocols training course was developed for physicians and high-level practitioners to learn techniques in harvesting and reintegrating stem cells derived from patients’ adipose tissue and bone marrow.

Stem cell therapies continue to revolutionize the anti-aging aesthetics industry and help improve the quality of life for patients suffering from some chronic conditions.

The training course will be held at the Medicine Faculty of Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Seating for this training course is limited. Register today to participate by visiting the Stem Cell Training Course Bogota website, email info@stemcellsgroup.com, or call 305-560-5337.

About ISSCA:

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians, all of whom aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology and the practice of regenerative medicine. ISSCA serves its members through advancements made to the specialty of regenerative medicine.

The ISSCA’s vision is to take a leadership position in promoting excellence and setting standards in the regenerative medicine fields of publication, research, education, training, and certification.

As a medical specialty, regenerative medicine standards and certifications are essential, which is why ISSCA offers certification training in cities all over the world. The goal is to encourage more physicians to practice regenerative medicine and make it available to benefit patients both nationally and globally. Incorporated under the Republic of Korea as a non-profit entity, the ISSCA is focused on promoting excellence and standards in the field of regenerative medicine.

About International Society for Stem Cells Applications

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians, all of whom aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology and the practice of regenerative medicine. ISSCA serves its members through advancements made to the specialty of regenerative medicine.

The ISSCA’s vision is to take a leadership position in promoting excellence and setting standards in the regenerative medicine fields of publication, research, education, training and certification.

As a medical specialty, regenerative medicine standards and certifications are essential, which is why ISSCA offers certification training in cities all over the world. The goal is to encourage more physicians to practice regenerative medicine and make it available to benefit patients both nationally and globally. Incorporated under the Republic of Korea as a non-profit entity, the ISSCA is focused on promoting excellence and standards in the field of regenerative medicine.