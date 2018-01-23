ISSCA to Conduct Regenerative Medicine Training in Mexico City Feb 9-10, 2018

ISSCA will conduct the next regenerative medicine certification training course in Mexico City, Feb. 9-10, 2018.

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) announced plans to hold its next regenerative medicine certification training course in Mexico City, Feb. 9 – 10, 2018.

The two-day, hands-on training course will focus on harvesting adipose and bone marrow stem cells from patients in a clinical environment. Qualified physicians learn skills that can be used to treat patients in their practices, and for career advancement. The course provides participating physicians with training in stem cell applications to treat a variety of conditions.

Participating physicians will also receive access to the online stem cell training course to review all content and procedures introduced in the 2-day clinical training course, patient forms and guidelines, procedure informed consent forms, didactic lectures, training booklets, and more.

ISSCA’s stem cell certification course offers hands-on, personalized training in harvesting stem cells from a live patient. ISSCA has trained more than 2,000 physicians worldwide. The course is only available to eight physicians per training, so it is important to sign up early to reserve a seat.

The ISSCA regenerative medicine training course was developed for physicians and high-level practitioners to learn techniques in harvesting and reintegrating stem cells.

Stem cell therapies continue to revolutionize the healthcare industry and help improve the quality of life for patients.

To learn more about the ISSCA certification training course and register to participate, visit the Stem Cell Training Course website, email info@stemcellsgroup.com, or call 305-560-5337.

About Global Stem Cells Group

Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) is a worldwide network that combines seven major medical corporations, each focused on furthering scientific and technological advancements to lead cutting-edge stem cell development, treatments, and training. The united efforts of GSCG’s affiliate companies provide medical practitioners with a one-stop hub for stem cell solutions that adhere to the highest medical standards.