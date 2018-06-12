ISSCA to conduct regenerative medicine training course in 3 international cities

Participating physicians will benefit from 20 years of research and development consolidated into the 2-day, intensive, hands-on course. Participants receive highly personalized training on how to harvest and isolate adipose and bone marrow stem cells from live patients under the direction of stem cell training experts. These protocols are important tools for treating patients with degenerative illnesses.

The course also provides participating physicians with access to ISSCA’s online stem cell training course to review all content and procedures introduced during the two-day clinical training course, as well as patient forms and guidelines, procedures, informed consent forms, didactic lectures, training booklets, and more.The ISSCA’s regenerative medicine protocols training course was developed for physicians and high-level practitioners to learn techniques in harvesting and reintegrating stem cells derived from patients’ adipose tissue and bone marrow.

Seating for all three city’s training courses is limited to eight physicians. Register today at Bogota, Colombia course, Quito, Ecuador course, or Mexico City course, email info@stemcellsgroup.com, or call 305-560- 5337.

About ISSCA:

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians, all of whom aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology and the practice of regenerative medicine. ISSCA serves its members through advancements made to the specialty of regenerative medicine.

The ISSCA’s vision is to take a leadership position in promoting excellence and setting standards in the regenerative medicine fields of publication, research, education, training, and certification.

As a medical specialty, regenerative medicine standards and certifications are essential, which is why ISSCA offers certification training in cities all over the world. The goal is to encourage more physicians to practice regenerative medicine and make it available to benefit patients both nationally and globally. Incorporated under the Republic of Korea as a non- profit entity, the ISSCA is focused on promoting excellence and standards in the field of regenerative medicine.