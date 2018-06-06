ISSCA to conduct hands-on a regenerative medicine training course at its Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center

ISSCA will conduct a hands-on regenerative medicine certification training course for physicians at its Stem Cell Center in Abu Dhabi July 8, 2018

MIAMI (PRUnderground) June 6th, 2018

In an effort to consolidate its presence in the Middle East and focus on providing the best instruction to new regenerative medicine practitioners, the International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) has announced plans to conduct a hands-on regenerative medicine certification training course for physicians at its Stem Cell Center in Abu Dhabi July 8, 2018.

The intensive, hands-on training course teaches participating physicians how to harvest stem cells from adipose and bone marrow tissue. Qualified physicians will learn as they conduct regenerative medicine protocols on live patients under the direction of stem cell training experts. Skills learned in the training course can be used in the physician’s practice to treat patients and for career advancement opportunities.

The course also provides participating physicians with access to ISSCA’s online stem cell training course to review all content and procedures introduced during the two-day clinical training course, as well as patient forms and guidelines, procedures, informed consent forms, didactic lectures, training booklets, and more.

The ISSCA’s regenerative medicine protocols training course was developed for physicians and high-level practitioners to learn techniques in harvesting and reintegrating stem cells derived from patients’ adipose tissue and bone marrow.

The July 8, 2018 regenerative medicine training course will be held at the ISSCA Stem Cell Center in Abu Dhabi.

Seating for this training course is limited. Register today to participate by visiting the Stem Cell Training Abu Dhabi website, email info@stemcellsgroup.com, or call 305-560-5337.

About ISSCA:

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians, all of whom aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology and the practice of regenerative medicine. ISSCA serves its members through advancements made to the specialty of regenerative medicine.

The ISSCA’s vision is to take a leadership position in promoting excellence and setting standards in the regenerative medicine fields of publication, research, education, training, and certification.

As a medical specialty, regenerative medicine standards and certifications are essential, which is why ISSCA offers certification training in cities all over the world. The goal is to encourage more physicians to practice regenerative medicine and make it available to benefit patients both nationally and globally. Incorporated under the Republic of Korea as a non-profit entity, the ISSCA is focused on promoting excellence and standards in the field of regenerative medicine.

