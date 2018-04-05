ISSCA President Deyoung Kim, Ph.D., Announces Regenerative Medicine Symposium in Korea Nov. 24, 2018

ISSCA Founder and President Daeyong Kim, Ph.D., announces plans to host the Regenerative Medicine Cell Therapies Symposium in Seoul, Korea in November.

Miami Lakes (PRUnderground) April 5th, 2018

International Association for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) President Daeyong Kim, Ph.D., has announced plans to host Applications of Cell Therapies in Medicine and Aesthetic Surgery, a regenerative medicine symposium, in Seoul Korea November 24, 2018.

The symposium will be ISSCA’s principal event for 2018, during which the organization will launch its entire 2019 program, including stem cell certification courses for physicians to be held in locations worldwide, as well as the 2019 regenerative medicine symposium agenda.

In 2019, ISSCA plans to expand its activities to Asia by hosting at least one regenerative medicine symposium and four stem cell certification courses during the year. The Korea symposium will be structured as a scientific meeting in which regenerative medicine practitioners share their clinical experience. ISSCA affiliate Global Stem Cells Group, and biomedical and leading lab equipment manufacturer N-Biotek will launch new technology for regenerative medicine practitioners.

The international symposium is part of ISSCA’s mission to support a paradigm shift in healthcare from traditional to regenerative medicine in the 21st Century and provide cutting-edge information on developments in all areas of stem cell research. The Korea event will host a group of renowned international speakers in the field of stem cell and regenerative medicine, who will offer a day of rigorous scientific discourse aimed at physicians.

Topics of focus at the symposium include:

Management of aging at the cellular level

Stem cell therapies in medical aesthetics: the latest methods of harvest and isolation Non-invasive protocols of non-surgical facial and body rejuvenation

Beyond fillers and toxins

Combined treatment plans that include surgical methods for the management of advanced aging

Restoration and assisted hair transplantation with biomaterials and growth factors

The invaluable role of biological cosmeceutical in the management of aging

The aging process from the inside out: the role of hormones

Management of the latest digital marketing tools for recruiting patients in their aesthetic clinics

The symposium will incorporate the biology, medicine, applications, regulations, product development, and commercialization of stem cells. Business opportunities, challenges, and potential strategies for overcoming these challenges will also be addressed.

To learn more about the ISSCA Korea symposium and to make a reservation, visit the stemcellconference.org website, email info@stemcellsgroup.com, or call +1305 560 5337.

About ISSCA:

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians, all of whom aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology and the practice of regenerative medicine. ISSCA serves its members through advancements made to the specialty of regenerative medicine.

The ISSCA’s vision is to take a leadership position in promoting excellence and setting standards in the regenerative medicine fields of publication, research, education, training. and certification.

As a medical specialty, regenerative medicine standards and certifications are essential, which is why ISSCA offers certification training in cities all over the world. The goal is to encourage more physicians to practice regenerative medicine and make it available to benefit patients both nationally and globally. Incorporated under the Republic of Korea as a non-profit entity, the ISSCA is focused on promoting excellence and standards in the field of regenerative medicine.

About International Society for Stem Cells Applications

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians, all of whom aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology and the practice of regenerative medicine. ISSCA serves its members through advancements made to the specialty of regenerative medicine.

The ISSCA’s vision is to take a leadership position in promoting excellence and setting standards in the regenerative medicine fields of publication, research, education, training and certification.

As a medical specialty, regenerative medicine standards and certifications are essential, which is why ISSCA offers certification training in cities all over the world. The goal is to encourage more physicians to practice regenerative medicine and make it available to benefit patients both nationally and globally. Incorporated under the Republic of Korea as a non-profit entity, the ISSCA is focused on promoting excellence and standards in the field of regenerative medicine.