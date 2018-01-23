ISSCA President Daeyong Kim, Ph.D. Names Junaid Sayed, M.D. President of ISSCA’s U.S. Chapter

ISSCA President Daeyong Kim, Ph.D., has named Junaid Sayed, M.D. president of ISSCA’s U.S. chapter.

Miami Lakes, FL (PRUnderground) January 23rd, 2018

International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) President Daeyong Kim, Ph.D., has named Junaid Sayed, M.D. president of ISSCA’s U.S. chapter. Sayed is Board Certified physician with extensive training in aesthetic medicine.

As president of the U.S. chapter, Sayed will represent and promote ISSCA activities the USA, including ISSCA’s Stem Cell Certification Training and Stem Cell Conference events. He will also share the latest information on regenerative medicine clinical applications with the U.S, medical community.

“We are happy to have Dr. Sayed represent ISSCA in the U.S., and as a collaborator in our efforts to introduce new clinical applications to the medical community,” says Kim. “He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the ISSCA organization.”

To learn more about ISSCA, visit the stemcellglobal.org website, email info@stemcellsgroup.com, or call +1305 560 5337.

About Global Stem Cells Group

Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) is a worldwide network that combines seven major medical corporations, each focused on furthering scientific and technological advancements to lead cutting-edge stem cell development, treatments, and training. The united efforts of GSCG’s affiliate companies provide medical practitioners with a one-stop hub for stem cell solutions that adhere to the highest medical standards.