ISSCA President Daeyong Kim, Ph.D. Announces Next Chapter Meeting to be Held in Seoul, Korea

ISSCA President Daeyong Kim, Ph.D., and Vice President Benito Novas to hold next ISSCA chapter meeting in Seoul, Korea Jan. 24-26, 2018.

Miami Lakes, FL (PRUnderground) January 23rd, 2018

ISSCA President Daeyong Kim, Ph.D. has announced the next chapter meeting will be held Jan. 24 – 26, 2018 in Seoul, Korea.

The meeting will be held by Kim and ISSCA Vice President Benito Novas and will address all ISSCA chapter directors and board members.

ISSCA Chapter directors from the U.S., Costa Rica, Argentina, Spain, and Morocco will be in attendance. During the three-day event, chapter directors will receive training in the latest regenerative medicine clinical application protocols as well as applications for manipulating and harvesting stem cells in lab conditions.

ISSCA will also establish strategies for 2018, focusing on promoting excellence and setting standards in the field of publication, research, related education, and certification in regenerative medicine during the event.

The organization intends to set the entire 2018 agenda for regenerative medicine training for 2018 during the meeting, including:

• The Hands on Training Agenda

• The Cell Therapy and Engineering Tissue Fellowship

To learn more about ISSCA, visit the stemcellglobal.org website, email info@stemcellsgroup.com, or call +1305 560 5337.

About Global Stem Cells Group

Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) is a worldwide network that combines seven major medical corporations, each focused on furthering scientific and technological advancements to lead cutting-edge stem cell development, treatments, and training. The united efforts of GSCG’s affiliate companies provide medical practitioners with a one-stop hub for stem cell solutions that adhere to the highest medical standards.