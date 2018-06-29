ISSCA introduces new stem cell training course web page for regenerative medicine practitioners

ISSCA has launched a new stem cell training web page designed to offer free information and resources to help physicians choose a training program best suited to their unique needs.

Miami Lakes (PRUnderground) June 28th, 2018

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) has launched a new stem cell training course web page, coordinated by Global Stem Cells Group affiliate Stem Cell Training, designed to help physicians access free information and resources on the newest instruction and training options in regenerative medicine training.

The new web page is designed to help physicians interested in adding stem cell procedures to grow their medical practice or enhance career advancement opportunities find stem cell training program options to enable them to find a training program best suited to their individual needs. ISSCA’s variety of stem cell training opportunities include:

• Online stem cell training course, ISSCA’s cutting-edge online course that teaches physicians everything they need to know to add adult stem cell-based procedures to their existing practice, or confidently transition to a regenerative medicine center. Offering the convenience of training from a home or office computer, this course prepares physicians in all the theoretical and practical knowledge needed to effectively and expertly administer stem cell therapies to patients, including harvesting and isolating stem cells.

ISSCA’s online training positions physicians to open their own stem cell center practice and join ISSCA’s expansive network. Successful completion of the online training course allows physicians to immediately begin offering cutting-edge regenerative medicine procedures to patients, establish themselves as experts in their fields, and enjoy the benefits of the growing regenerative medicine industry.

• Hands-on stem cell certification training courses, ISCCA’s intensive, two-day hands-on training course scheduled at various international locations provides attending physicians with expert instruction on autologous stem cell therapies in the field of regenerative medicine. Participants learn techniques and protocols for harvesting and isolating stem and regenerative cells from adipose tissue, bone marrow, and /or peripheral blood from live patients and administering the cells back to the patient

Course curriculum consists of comprehensive theoretical lectures and home study education, and two days of didactic and clinical experience. One day of post-educational on-site clinical assistance is also available upon request.

• Onsite training, ISSCA’s personalized, hands-on, onsite stem cell training brings stem cell specialists to your practice or clinic, anywhere in the world, to provide one-on-one training tailored to your practice’s specific requirements—saving time and money. The onsite training program offers participants a unique opportunity to grow their practice and achieve their specific practice goals by offering practice-specific regenerative medicine treatments to patients in their medical office or clinical setting.

The onsite training course provides participating practices with personalized theoretical information and hands-on training along with ongoing support for their clinical practice. Applications and protocols are provided by a Stem Cells Training faculty member with extensive experience in laboratory and clinical practice.

ISSCA’s onsite training specifications include:

1. Equipment and supply delivery. The Stem Cell Training team delivers and sets up all equipment and supplies necessary for the training session to take place and will leave the physician’s team fully qualified to start its own stem cell treatment practice.

2. Expert trainers. ISSCA’s onsite stem cell training course takes a highly visual and interactive approach. Expert trainers teach and supervise the hands-on process using live patients and different protocols for the extraction, isolation, and application of PRP, adipose- and bone marrow-derived stem cells.

3. Multimedia access. ISSCA provides physicians participating in its onsite training program access to its library of high-resolution, step-by-step procedure videos and ongoing online and telephone support for clinical equipment, inquiries or concerns for the practice’s future use and reference.

• Fellowship in cell therapy and tissue engineering. Recognizing the need for knowledge of stem cell protocols among physicians and healthcare professionals, ISSCA and Stem Cell Training created the Fellowship of Stem Cell Therapy and Tissue Engineering program. The fellowship focuses on stem cell therapies involving the potential replacement of cells or organs that are diseased, injured, infirmed, ailing or aged

In this modular training program, a group of experienced academic scholars involved in stem cell transplantation present a series of topics covering the general principles and practices of stem cell biology and evidence-based treatments that physicians can apply to optimize the health of their patients. Fellowship course details and objectives include:

• A detailed program offering hands-on experience in stem cell characterization and laboratory applications

• An opportunity to learn cell culture processes including plating, trypsinization, harvesting, and cryopreservation

• Gaining the ability to understand and apply quality control tests including cell count, viability, flow cytometry, endotoxin, mycoplasma, and sterility

• Learning to perform CGMP functions including clean room maintenance, gowning, and environmental monitoring

• Establishing insight on relevant applications of stem cell processing and regulations that apply to a certified facility

• Receiving the tools necessary to implement regulatory and clinical guidelines when setting up a GMP facility

• Providing participants with copies of presentations, procedural protocols, and all forms associated with a GMPfacility, as well as case books and full protocols for approximately 30 indications

• Demonstrating the ability to perform clinical procedures including lipoaspirate and bone marrow isolation, and reintroduction of stem cells for various indications

The new ISSCA stem cell training web page also features an informative blog that publishes four new articles in the field of regenerative medicine weekly.

To learn more, visit the ISSCA stem cell training web page, email info@stemcellsgroup.com, or call 305-560-5337.

About ISSCA:

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians, all of whom aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology and the practice of regenerative medicine. ISSCA serves its members through advancements made in the specialty of regenerative medicine.

The ISSCA’s vision is to take a leadership position in promoting excellence and setting standards in the regenerative medicine fields of publication, research, education, training, and certification.

As a medical specialty, regenerative medicine standards and certifications are essential, which is why ISSCA offers certification training in cities all over the world. The goal is to encourage more physicians to practice regenerative medicine and make it available to benefit patients both nationally and globally. Incorporated under the Republic of Korea as a non-profit entity, ISSCA is focused on promoting excellence and standards in the field of regenerative medicine.

About International Society for Stem Cells Applications

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians, all of whom aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology and the practice of regenerative medicine. ISSCA serves its members through advancements made to the specialty of regenerative medicine.

The ISSCA’s vision is to take a leadership position in promoting excellence and setting standards in the regenerative medicine fields of publication, research, education, training and certification.

As a medical specialty, regenerative medicine standards and certifications are essential, which is why ISSCA offers certification training in cities all over the world. The goal is to encourage more physicians to practice regenerative medicine and make it available to benefit patients both nationally and globally. Incorporated under the Republic of Korea as a non-profit entity, the ISSCA is focused on promoting excellence and standards in the field of regenerative medicine.