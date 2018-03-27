ISSCA Founder Daeyong Kim, Ph.D., and Syed Salman Naeem Gilani, M.D. to speak at Istanbul Symposium

ISSCA Founder Daeyong Kim, Ph.D., and Syed Salman Naeem Gilani, M.D. to speak at the Regenerative Medicine Cell Therapies Symposium in Istanbul, Turkey, April 28, 2018.

Miami Lakes (PRUnderground) March 27th, 2018

ISSCA Founder and General Director Daeyong Kim, Ph.D., and Syed Salman Naeem Gilani, M.D. will be keynote speakers at the ISSCA Regenerative Medicine Cell Therapies Symposium in Istanbul, Turkey April 28, 2018. Kim will discuss stem cell therapies for diabetes, and Gilani will speak on the effect of autologous bone marrow-derived stem cells treatments on knee osteoarthritis.

Kim, a Global Stem Cells Group Advisory Board member, is an internationally recognized health educator, and CEO of N-Biotek, Inc, a preeminent manufacturer of biomedical and laboratory equipment and leader of stem cell technology solutions for providers worldwide.

Additionally, Kim is vice-president of BioChip Society, CEO of GTOP Construction Inc, managing director Woojoo Telecom, and managing director of KEPCO KDN.

In 2013, Kim completed an international business course at UC Berkeley, U.S. and received and an M.D. in alternative medicine at IBAM, India. In 2016, he received a Ph.D. in adipose-derived stem cell research at Westminster University in Korea.

Gilani is the Founder, CEO and Stem Cell/Regenerative Medicine Consultant for The Institute of Regenerative Medicine in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, the first-of-its-kind regenerative medicine institute in Pakistan that caters to clinical applications of stem cell and other regenerative medicine treatments. The institute also serves as a center of excellence in training physicians and paramedic staff in regenerative medicine in Pakistan.

In 2000, Gilani received his medical degree from Rawalpindi Medical College, Punjab University and completed a Fellowship in Stem Cell Therapy from the American Board of Anti-aging and Regenerative Medicine. He is ECFMG certified, a member of the American Academy of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine, and a Diplomat of the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine.

The Istanbul international symposium is part of ISSCA’s mission to support a paradigm shift from traditional healthcare solutions to regenerative medicine and provide the latest innovative discoveries and developments in all areas of stem cell research. The symposium will host a group of renowned international speakers, experts in the field of stem cell and regenerative medicine, who will provide a full day of rigorous scientific discourse directed to physicians.

The day’s events will incorporate information on stem cell biology, medicine, applications, regulations, product development, and commercialization, business opportunities, challenges, and potential strategies for overcoming those challenges.

To participate in the ISSCA Istanbul Symposium, reserve your spot by registering today. For more information, visit the stemcellconference.org website, email info@stemcellsgroup.com, or call +1305 560 5337.

About International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA):

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians, all of whom aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology and the practice of regenerative medicine. ISSCA serves its members through advancements made to the specialty of regenerative medicine.

The ISSCA’s vision is to take a leadership position in promoting excellence and setting standards in the regenerative medicine fields of publication, research, education, training, and certification.

As a medical specialty, regenerative medicine standards and certifications are essential, which is why ISSCA offers certification training in cities all over the world. The goal is to encourage more physicians to practice regenerative medicine and make it available to benefit patients both nationally and globally. Incorporated under the Republic of Korea as a non-profit entity, the ISSCA is focused on promoting excellence and standards in the field of regenerative medicine.

About International Society for Stem Cells Applications

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians, all of whom aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology and the practice of regenerative medicine. ISSCA serves its members through advancements made to the specialty of regenerative medicine.

The ISSCA’s vision is to take a leadership position in promoting excellence and setting standards in the regenerative medicine fields of publication, research, education, training and certification.

As a medical specialty, regenerative medicine standards and certifications are essential, which is why ISSCA offers certification training in cities all over the world. The goal is to encourage more physicians to practice regenerative medicine and make it available to benefit patients both nationally and globally. Incorporated under the Republic of Korea as a non-profit entity, the ISSCA is focused on promoting excellence and standards in the field of regenerative medicine.