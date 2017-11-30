ISSCA Announces New Stem Cell Center Location in Buenos Aires

ISSCA moved to a new office at Piedra 383 at Ciudad Autonoma of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The move accommodates ISSCA’s increasing specialty and patient volume.

Miami Lakes, USA (PRUnderground) November 30th, 2017

The International Association for Stem Cell Application moved to a new office at Piedra 383 at Ciudad Autonoma of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The move accommodates ISSCA’s increasing specialty and patient volume, as well as its expanding regenerative medicine certification training program

The International Association for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) has announced the move of its Puerto Madero office in Buenos Aires to a new location just a few blocks away to Piedra 363. The new location will house an ISSCA regional office and treatment center.

ISSCA Buenos Aires

The move to the larger office reflects ISSCA’s need to accommodate rapidly expanding patient volume and specialty offerings at its Buenos Aires center. The larger clinical and office space will allow ISSCA to continue providing superior services to patients traveling from the U.S, and worldwide for regenerative medicine treatments. The new location includes a dedicated conference room to host ongoing regenerative medicine training programs and more than three new procedure rooms.

ISSCA celebrated the new location’s grand opening Nov. 26-27, 2017, and host ISSCA regenerative medicine certification training courses for physicians.

To learn more about the ISSCA’s Buenos Aires center and training courses, visit the ISSCA website, email info@stemcellsgroup.com, or call 305-560-5337.

About ISSCA:

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians, all of whom aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology and the practice of regenerative medicine. ISSCA serves its members through advancements made to the specialty of regenerative medicine.

The ISSCA’s vision is to take a leadership position in promoting excellence and setting standards in the regenerative medicine fields of publication, research, education, training, and certification.

As a medical specialty, regenerative medicine standards and certifications are essential, which is why ISSCA offers certification training in cities all over the world. The goal is to encourage more physicians to practice regenerative medicine and make it available to benefit patients both nationally and globally. Incorporated under the Republic of Korea as a non-profit entity, the ISSCA is focused on promoting excellence and standards in the field of regenerative medicine.

About International Society for Stem Cells Applications

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians, all of whom aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology and the practice of regenerative medicine. ISSCA serves its members through advancements made to the specialty of regenerative medicine.

The ISSCA’s vision is to take a leadership position in promoting excellence and setting standards in the regenerative medicine fields of publication, research, education, training and certification.

As a medical specialty, regenerative medicine standards and certifications are essential, which is why ISSCA offers certification training in cities all over the world. The goal is to encourage more physicians to practice regenerative medicine and make it available to benefit patients both nationally and globally. Incorporated under the Republic of Korea as a non-profit entity, the ISSCA is focused on promoting excellence and standards in the field of regenerative medicine.