ISSCA Announces Five-Year Sponsorship of XXVI Jornadas Mediteraneas

Miami Lakes, USA (PRUnderground) January 11th, 2018

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) has announced its sponsorship of XXVI Jornadas Mediteraneas -Mediterranean Days of Therapeutic Confrontations in Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery in Barcelona, Spain May 11 – 13, 2018. ISSCA has committed to sponsoring Jornadas Mediteraneas for five consecutive years.

Global Stem Cells Group CEO and medical marketing expert Benito Novas will launch his new book, “Digital Marketing in Your Aesthetic Clinic” in Europe during the event. He will also speak about the latest digital marketing strategies critical to physicians looking to grow their practices.

Additionally, Alfredo Hoyos,M.D., world-renowned plastic surgeon and Global Stem Cell Group’s chief scientific officer (CSO) will speak about utilizing stem cells to obtain better results in aesthetic surgery procedures.

The event, one of the most influential European medical conferences, will focus on topics such as regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies, skin aging, body rejuvenation and remodeling, and 21st Century tools for professional practices to capture and retain new patients. ISSCA will host two master regenerative medicine certification training classes during the conference.

The conference will be held at Hotel Meliá Sitges in Barcelona.

To learn more about XXVI Jornadas Mediteraneas and register to attend, visit the Stem Cell Conference website, email mailto:info@stemcellsgroup.com, or call 305-560-5337.

About International Society for Stem Cells Applications

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians, all of whom aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology and the practice of regenerative medicine. ISSCA serves its members through advancements made to the specialty of regenerative medicine.

The ISSCA’s vision is to take a leadership position in promoting excellence and setting standards in the regenerative medicine fields of publication, research, education, training and certification.

As a medical specialty, regenerative medicine standards and certifications are essential, which is why ISSCA offers certification training in cities all over the world. The goal is to encourage more physicians to practice regenerative medicine and make it available to benefit patients both nationally and globally. Incorporated under the Republic of Korea as a non-profit entity, the ISSCA is focused on promoting excellence and standards in the field of regenerative medicine.