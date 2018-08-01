ISSCA announces fellowship in cell therapy and tissue engineering

As part of its ongoing efforts to meet growing demand among physicians for continuing education opportunities in advanced cell therapies and tissue banking, the International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) will hold its next Cell Therapy and Tissue Engineering Fellowship program in Seoul, Korea October 22 – 27, 2018.

Miami Lakes, FL (PRUnderground) August 1st, 2018

ISSCA’s fellowship training program offers physicians an opportunity to build knowledge and increase their therapeutic skills by learning to employ new developments in tissue banking practices and advanced cellular therapies to utilize in their practices.

The fellowship training will enable participating physicians to improve their core skills and competencies in regenerative medicine, establish optimal protocols, policies, and practices in tissue, cell, and advanced therapies, and ultimately enable them to deliver superior services to their patients.

Participating physicians will have the advantage of active engagement with world-class cellular and tissue banking experts in an immersive, hands-on experience while learning theoretical and analytic methods. Fellowship mentors are seasoned professionals devoted to creating new medical technologies and laboratory applications in one of the most rapidly-growing areas of biomedical engineering.

Cell therapy and tissue engineering offer tremendous potential for a career as a practitioner or researcher. Today’s students can be tomorrow’s pioneers in improving the efficacy of medical treatments and advancing the healthcare industry.

Engineering human tissues and organs can provide new treatments and cures for diseases, including blood vessels, bone, cartilage, liver, pancreas, peripheral nerves, and skin cells. Cell therapies and tissue engineering have the potential to revolutionize disease remediation and tissue repair in miraculous ways.

Fellowship participants will have complete access to ISSCA’s accredited stem cell advanced lab protocols. The ISSCA Fellowship program is a 6-day program that offers a certificate of completion issued by ISSCA and Westminster International University in Seoul. Students who complete the fellowship become members of the ISSCA’s international network of regenerative medical professionals and standard setters, with access to events, resources, training, and support moving forward.

ISSCA is the only organization that provides a complete cell therapy and tissue engineering fellowship focused on regenerative medicine. It is also the only fellowship of its kind supported by Korean Universities.

To learn more about the ISSCA fellowship and to reserve a spot at the October 2018 program in Korea, visit the Fellowship in Cell Therapy and Tissue Engineering website, email info@stemcellsgroup.com, or call +1 813 510 9403

About ISSCA:

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians, all of whom aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology and the practice of regenerative medicine. ISSCA serves its members through advancements made in the specialty of regenerative medicine.

The ISSCA’s vision is to take a leadership position in promoting excellence and setting standards in the regenerative medicine fields of publication, research, education, training, and certification.

As a medical specialty, regenerative medicine standards and certifications are essential, which is why ISSCA offers certification training in cities all over the world. The goal is to encourage more physicians to practice regenerative medicine and make it available to benefit patients both nationally and globally. Incorporated under the Republic of Korea as a non-profit entity, the ISSCA is focused on promoting excellence and standards in the field of regenerative medicine.

