ISS-ABOVE signs agreement with German reseller Schlutz & Noeker GbR

Monrovia, California (PRUnderground) August 30th, 2018

Today ISS-ABOVE announces a strategic partnership with Schlutz & Noeker GbR, a newly-appointed reseller of ISS-Above.

With nearly 3,000 units worldwide, ISS-ABOVE is expanding its reach in the European market through an international partnership with Schlutz & Noeker GbR of Koeln, Germany to be a reseller of ISS-Above in Germany, the EU and beyond.

Liam Kennedy, creator of the ISS-Above, says:

“We’re very excited about this new partnership. Schlutz & Noeker are licensed to assemble, test and ship ISS-Above units across Europe. With local marketing, country specific power supplies, lower shipping costs and faster delivery, we expect to see many new customers in Europe.”

Juergen Schlutz, Co-Founder of Schlutz & Noeker GbR, says:

“With the ongoing mission of ESA-Astronaut Alexander Gerst on the ISS, there is a natural interest and public attention to human spaceflight in Germany this year. That’s why we are excited to share the passion of space through the ISS-Above with European customers.”

What is the ISS-ABOVE?

Liam Kennedy, creator of the ISS-Above, explains:

“ISS-Above is like mission control for the International Space Station on your TV, with lots of informational screens and stunning live video from the Earth-facing cameras attached to the ISS. The ISS orbit takes it around the world every 92 minutes. It might be in your skies 5-8 times per day.”

About Schlutz & Noeker GbR: www.issabove.eu

Juergen Schlutz and Matthias Noeker, both aerospace engineers, joined forces in 2018 to assemble, test and distribute the ISS-Above in Europe. The company Schlutz & Noeker GbR is based in Cologne, Germany, home of the European Astronaut Centre. The company intends to expand the reach of ISS-Above in the European market, starting with an initial effort in Germany alongside the Horizons mission of ESA-Astronaut Alexander Gerst to the ISS.

About ISS-Above

In October 2013, Liam Kennedy used his skills in coding, video production, live video-streaming and amateur astronomy to create the first ISS-Above. There are now close to 3,000 ISS-Aboves worldwide tracking the International Space Station, delighting and inspiring people of all ages by displaying live video views of the Earth from the HD cameras on board the ISS, tweeting and keeping their owners in touch with everything that is going on with the ISS. Although the ISS-Above is a very geeky gadget – it is easy to install by anyone (you don’t need to be a rocket scientist to set one up).

The ISS-Above is a single board computer device (based on a Raspberry Pi). It was a featured presentation at the 2018 ISS R&D Conference following a successful implementation in middle schools across the USA. ISS-Above started as a fun project for Liam’s grandchildren, got funded through Kickstarter after lots of requests from people wanting one. Today, there are thousands in homes, offices, schools and science centers all over the world.

http://www.issabove.com