ISD Innovations Releases World’s First Public Suicide Prevention App

SPA offers research-based technology to prevent suicide

(PRUnderground) April 24th, 2017

The team at ISD Innovations is one step closer to releasing their latest creation, the world’s first publicly distributed suicide prevention app.

SPA, or Suicide Prevention App, is the culmination of scientific research and the need for more well-equipped suicide screening and response. With the streamlined online tool, users can easily register and complete a battery of questions designed to help determine the users’ risk of self-harm or suicide. Then, the online app seamlessly generates a comprehensive listing of nearby resources, such as emergency services.

ISD Innovations is committed to creating innovations for social, physical, and mental wellness. The non-profit organization has been involved in a variety of projects and relies on sponsors to bring its innovations to fruition.

SPA was spearheaded by Christopher Munch, who has been affected by suicide over the course of his life. Several of his close friends completed suicide, triggering him to go on and develop the Suicide Prevention App.

The app is completely free for anyone to use, and anyone who is worried about a friend or loved one can direct that person to the app. If someone is considering harming themselves or attempting suicide, then they can go to SPA.

The tool is receiving support from the medical community. Jamie Bedics, a licensed clinical psychologist who instructs at the Graduate School of Psychology at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, has cited the benefits of having a safety plan, resource list, and questionnaire for risk and protective factors all in one place. Mary Ellen Collins, a certified trainer in mental health first aid, said, “It gives everyone using a smartphone an excellent way of reaching out, guided at each step, to help someone experiencing a crisis.”

Approximately 2300 people have already used SPA.

Right now, ISD Innovations is seeking on fundraising to spread the benefits of SPA to people everywhere. Donors, foundation support, corporate sponsors, and other interested sponsors are invited to learn more about SPA.

Currently, SPA is available through its web portal. More information can be found at http://www.suicidepreventionapp.com/ .

About ISD Innovations

