Isaiah House YES Project Receives Grant to Help Runaway and Homeless Youths in Essex County, NJ

Essex County, NJ (PRUnderground) November 27th, 2017

Isaiah House’s Youths Empowered to Succeed (YES) project was funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services—BASIC Centers grant, to help reduce the number of homeless youths surviving on the streets in Essex County, and to help increase the number of runaway and homeless youths receiving much-needed services to help them reunite with their families; and/or help them stabilize their personal situation by providing shelter, primary health, and mental health care; access to education, job training and job placement, for those who cannot be reunited with their families.

The YES project is partnered with Bessie Mae Women and Family Health Clinic (East Orange—Primary/Mental Healthcare), Essex County RAIN Foundation (East Orange—Shelter for LGBTQ youths), and EYES INC. (External Evaluations); and it is only one of two projects funded in the State of New Jersey in 2017 to provide supportive services to runaway and homeless youths. The successful proposal was developed and written by the professional funding team of EYES INC (eyesinc.org).

YES will operate a drop-in center for youths, providing a centralized access to a strong supportive network of comprehensive wrap-around services to encourage and enhance stability for no less than 240 youths annually, to include emergency housing assistance, family reunification, transitional housing, case management, behavioral healthcare (individual/group/families), domestic violence, financial literacy, healthcare, health and wellness activities; career placement, supportive employment (Job Retention), transportation, legal services, recreational activities, and more.

Isaiah House has been a community fixture in Essex County since 1988. Their mission is to reduce the prevalence of homelessness, hunger, and unemployment throughout Essex County and more specifically, within the Oranges and Newark. And in October 2017, Isaiah House was granted the opportunity to expand its outreach efforts to target more homeless youths throughout Essex County.

To learn more…make a referral, or register for YES, please visit the YES project website at yes911.org, or call 908. 2 YES 911 (908.293.7911).

About Isaiah House, Inc.

Isaiah House is dedicated to those families and individuals who are considered “most fragile” – that is, those who have been devastated by unemployment, illness, drug addiction, teenage pregnancy, fires and crises. Isaiah House offers a variety of support services to family members, including life skills training, instructions in household and money management, job search assistance, tutoring, medical referrals, and on-site drug and alcohol support groups.