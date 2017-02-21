Is Truth Really Stranger Than Fiction? Find the Answers You Seek in Destiny

Jackie Smith, award-winning author, features more twists and turns than usual in her latest contemporary romance novel.

(PRUnderground) February 21st, 2017

Do Opposites really attract?

Throughout their childhood, fate has thrown Elizabeth and Powell together coincidentally several times although they live great distances apart. None of these meetings make an impression on either of them until they end up as students in the same university. The guy is always “a day late and a dollar short”; almost like the girl who is always the bridesmaid but never the bride. The girl is class president, cheerleader, captain of the ski team, beauty queen, and valedictorian candidate.

They fall in love and Powell’s luck seems to have changed; at last he has the gold ring. When fate steps in and Elizabeth is in a horrific ski accident, she withdraws from Powell and from life itself.

Destiny has other plans for these two. When two people are truly meant for one another, love will find a way.

Copies of Destiny are available at all major booksellers, including Black Rose Writing, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

