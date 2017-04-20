Ironhack Coding Bootcamp Opens New Campus in Paris

Ironhack – a web design & UX/UI bootcamp with campuses in Madrid, Barcelona, & Miami – has opened a new campus in Paris located in the WeWork space at 33 Rue la Fayette.

Ironhack – a web design and UX/UI bootcamp with campuses in Madrid, Barcelona, and Miami – has opened a new campus in Paris located in the WeWork space at 33 Rue la Fayette. Online enrollment for Ironhack Paris’ nine week web development program, which will be taught in English, is open now. The program will officially begin on June 26 and will end on September 1.

“France has become the second most important tech ecosystem in Europe, and companies here are searching for qualified digital talent,” says François Fillette, General Manager France of Ironhack. “Ironhack’s unique practice-centered combination of intensive training, in conjunction with the support that we provide to facilitate our students’ entry into the working world, will provide them with the valuable skills that they’ll need to get hired and meet the demands of the job market.”

Noteworthy aspects of Ironhack Paris’ nine week web development program include:

Ironhack’s curriculum will be taught in English, and will consist of a trio of three week modules that combine classroom and online training with student projects (individual and group).

The coursework will feature instruction in full stack JavaScript, which is a first for the Paris market.

Following the training, students will spend one week with Ironhack’s job placement team and will learn how to get recruited to the companies of their choice – an offering which is another first for the Paris market.

At the completion of the program, students will have the ability to create a responsive website, build web applications that integrate application program interfaces (API), and manage databases.

The Paris campus has enlisted more than 20 partner companies, such as Jumia Group, Drivy, Kima Ventures, Side, and Cubyn.

Along with its web development course, the campus will also introduce a UX/UI course. Both will be available as full time and part time offerings.

Students who sign up for the June 26 Ironhack Paris program will receive a $1,000 discount on their tuition.

“The only prerequisite that we’re looking for in our students is a passion and appetite for digital knowledge,” says Gonzalo Manrique, who co-founded Ironhack with Ariel Quinones in 2013. “We’ve found that the students who fully immerse themselves in the Ironhack experience get the best results, and have gone on to land jobs with such companies as Google, Magic Leap, Twitter, XING, Internet Rocket, Visa, and Amadeus.”



Ironhack Paris’ full time web development program will begin on June 26. Online enrollment is open through June 1. The school is located in the WeWork space at 33 Rue la Fayette in the 9th arrondissement. For more information, contact François Fillette: francois@ironhack.com.

About Ironhack

With locations in Miami, Madrid, Barcelona, and a new campus in Paris, Ironhack is an immersive bootcamp that offers full time and part time courses in Web Development and UX/UI design. Since 2013, Ironhack has graduated over 500 students who are building their careers at South Florida companies such as Glip, EveryMundo, and Dycom Industries as well as global companies – including Google, Telefonica, and ProductHunt. Ironhack was ranked as Miami’s #1 student-rated full curriculum coding and design bootcamp by national rating site Course Report.