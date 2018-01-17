Ireland’s Favorite Oatmeal Launches #OatGoals Campaign Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

Sustaining Wellness Resolutions Well into the New Year

New York (PRUnderground) January 17th, 2018

Flahavan’s Irish Oatmeal, Ireland’s bestselling oatmeal, has launched this weeka two-month challenge for food lovers in pursuit of wellness in 2018. Instead of big, unachievable New Year’s resolutions, Flahavan’s is calling consumers to start small and resolve to take the time to eat a healthier breakfast everyday with family and friends.

A sweepstakes campaign held in partnership with Slow Food USA invites participants to share their #OatGoals for personal and family wellness on social media. One grand prize winner will receive a trip for two to Denver, CO for the Slow Food Nations festival in July. The first 25 entrants to post a healthy breakfast photo with #OatGoals #FlahavansUSA and #SlowFood will receive a free sample of Flahavan’s Rolled Oats. Additional prizes include a complimentary membership at the HealthQuest family fitness club, a Kings Food Markets gift card, and a year’s supply of Flahavan’s Steel Cut Oatmeal, Quick-to-Cook Steel Cut Oatmeal and Rolled Oatmeal for the perfect bowl of naturally creamy oatmeal all year round. Winners will be drawn on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17th.

Sweepstakes entry and details are available at www.facebook.com/FlahavansOatsUSA

New Year’s resolutions start to fade by mid-January and by mid-March, they can be a distant memory. Sixth-generation CEO John Flahavan notes, “We believe in taking simple, natural steps toward sustainable wellness goals. Our #OatGoals campaign encourages food lovers to take the first step to a healthier 2018, starting with breakfast.”

For every post including #OatGoals #FlahavansUSA and #SlowFood, Flahavan’s will donate $1 to Slow Food USA (up to $2500).

Flahavan’s principles of supporting local Irish farmers over generations, small-scale sustainable production and strong family values are in perfect alignment with the Slow Food movement’s principles of good, clean and fair food for all.

The affinity is mutual. About Flahavan’s, Slow Food USA Executive Director Richard McCarthy notes “the moral compass that drives successful companies is most often found in family businesses. We are delighted to partner with Flahavan’s, an Irish company steeped in heritage, with a deep commitment to respectful and sustainable production of their delicious oatmeal.”

Similarly, the key to sustained wellness resolutions most often starts with breakfast – so let’s take that first step with Flahavan’s Irish Oatmeal and Slow Food USA!

About Flahavan’s Irish Oatmeal

Flahavan’s oatmeal has been made by an Irish family company since 1785. The family mill in the Southeast of Ireland produces oatmeal in small batches, using the same milling methods handed down over seven generations. The Flahavan family has been sourcing Barra and Husky oats from the same local family farms for generations, producing naturally delicious oatmeal in a sustainable way, using its own renewable energy and ensuring that customers enjoy the most naturally creamy oatmeal on the market today.

About Slow Food USA

Slow Food USA works to help communities regain control of their food systems: supporting small-scale farmers and producers in order to support better eating, protect the environment and maintain cultural diversity.

