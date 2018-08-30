IoT Tech Expo: World’s leading IoT event announces speakers for upcoming event in Silicon Valley

The co-located event series will feature the IoT Tech Expo, Cyber Security & Cloud Expo, Blockchain Expo, and AI & Big Data Expo so you can explore 4 areas in 1 place and discover how these key technologies are converging. This is the event to explore the future of enterprise technology.

Bay Area, CA (PRUnderground) August 30th, 2018

The IoT Tech Expo North America event is returning to the Santa Clara Convention Center, Silicon Valley on November 28-29, and the 2018 edition is set to be the biggest yet!

Attracting C-Level Executives from across the board, the event will bring together 13,000 attendees including IT decision makers, CxO’s, heads of data and technology, researcher officers, data scientists, developers & makers, OEM’s, government officials, automotive exec’s, operators, technology providers, investors, VCs and many more. Over the two days there will be 24 conference tracks, with 500+ industry leading speakers sharing their use-cases and experiences. In addition to the expert discussions, the event will host a free exhibition of 350+ companies showcasing the latest technologies and innovations.

4 Co-located Events. 13,000 Attendees. 24 Conference Tracks. 500+ Speakers. 350+ Exhibitors.

The co-located event series will feature the IoT Tech Expo, Cyber Security & Cloud Expo, Blockchain Expo, and AI & Big Data Expo so you can explore 4 areas in 1 place and discover how these key technologies are converging.

This is the event to explore the future of enterprise technology.

Speakers at the event include:

– Joseph M. Bradley, Global VP, Digital & IoT Adv. Services, Cisco Systems

– Jenny Elfsberg, Director Innovation Lab Hub US, Volvo Group

– Dr Al Salour, Technical Fellow- Research & Tech, The Boeing Company

– Nick Tempelhoff, Director & Head of Future Transportation, Mercedes-Benz Vans

– Ralph Izzo, CEO, PSEG

– Dennis Liu, Associate Director – Global Strategy, Ford

– Jim Claunch, VP, Operational Excellence, Equinor

– Hector Medina MBA, VP of Technology, Macy’s

– Bryan Semkuley, VP Global Innovation, Kimberly-Clark Professional

– Adnan Mansour, VP Digital Product Management, GE Power

– Amer Hussain, VP Integrated Supply Chain, Coca-Cola

– Martin Fink, Chief Technology Officer, Western Digital

– Michael Dietrich, Chief Information Officer, State of Nevada

– Laiq Ahmad, CTO & Chief Enterprise Architect, Pacific Gas & Electric

– Rahul Vijay, Head of Global Strategic Sourcing, Uber

– Steve London, Head of Connected Vehicle Solutions, General Motors

– Jake Margolis, CISO, Met Water District of Southern CA

– Mark Etwaru, Digital Transformation, Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

To see all of the above speakers and more at the IoT Tech Expo, Blockchain Expo, AI & Big Data Expo and Cyber Security & Cloud Expo North America, please visit the website to register for an Ultimate Pass. Early bird prices end Friday 21st September so register now to save up to $400! Free expo passes also available.

The IoT Tech Expo World Series will host events in:

North America: 28-29 November 2018, Santa Clara, Silicon Valley

Global: 25-26 April 2019, Olympia London

Europe: 19-20 June 2019, RAI, Amsterdam

For speaking, sponsorship and exhibitor enquiries please contact the team at enquiries@iottechexpo.com or call on +44 (0) 117 980 9023.

NOTES FOR EDITORS

About IoT Tech Expo

The IoT Tech Expo World Series (www.iottechexpo.com) hosts top level content and discussion, introducing and exploring the latest innovations in the Internet of Things arena. It brings together key industries including Manufacturing, Transport, Health, Logistics, Government, Energy and Automotive and is co-located with the Blockchain Expo, AI & Big Data Expo and Cyber Security & Cloud Expo.

About Encore Media

The IoT Tech Expo is the leading global Internet of Things event series, with 2018 events taking place in London, Amsterdam and Silicon Valley. The 2018 World Series is set to welcome 32,000 attendees, 1000+ industry leading speakers and 900+ exhibitors to explore the IoT ecosystem across dedicated conference tracks including IoT, Smart Energy & Cities, Developing, Connected Transport, Enterprise, Data Analytics, IoT Innovations, Privacy, Security and more. It is also co-located with the Blockchain Expo and AI Expo.