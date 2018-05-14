IoT Tech Expo: Explore the latest IoT innovations in Europe’s hub of emerging IoT – Amsterdam!

IoT is changing the way value is captured and created. Amsterdam has embedded IoT in its ecosystem and successfully established itself as one of Europe’s leading Smart Cities. Arriving in Amsterdam on the 27-28 June, the third annual European Expo: Europe’s leading Internet of Things event series will introduce and explore the latest IoT innovations which are affecting the entire Internet of Things ecosystem.

Amsterdam, Holland (PRUnderground) May 14th, 2018

Verizon’s annual study of IoT adoption found the significant growth was dominated by manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation, distribution and finally smart cities. It is predicted to grow further year on year *.

IoT is changing the way value is captured and created. Amsterdam has embedded IoT in its ecosystem and successfully established itself as one of Europe’s leading Smart Cities. An example of which can be seen in Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport* which aims to become the greatest digital airport. Recipient of ‘light as a service’ as a result of IoT infrastructures, means they pay for only what is used.

In addition to being home to the world’s first iBeacon Living Lab and public LoRaWAN network, Amsterdam provides the perfect infrastructure to generate and accelerate emerging IoT innovations. By improving citizen engagement, quality of life and safety that is on offer by smart city and smart citizen solutions, they are stimulating continuous investment and the creation of new start-ups, Amsterdam have successfully bridged the digital divide through IoT.

Arriving in Amsterdam on the 27-28 June, the third annual European Expo will host 2 days of top-level content and discussion across 8 conferences. The series prides itself on its industry-leading speaker line-up in and the real-life examples and case studies. The IoT Tech Expo: Europe’s leading Internet of Things event series will introduce and explore the latest IoT innovations which are affecting the entire Internet of Things ecosystem.

With 8,000 attendees expected to attend including CTO’s, Heads of Innovation and Technology, IT Directors, Developers & Start-Up’s, OEM’s, Government, Automotive, Operators, Technology Providers, Investors, VCs and many more. The IoT Tech Expo will showcase the most cutting-edge technologies from more than 300 exhibitors and provide insight from over 300 speakers sharing their unparalleled industry knowledge and real-life experiences. There will be 8 IoT conference tracks covering the entire spectrum of IoT.

This year’s agenda will cover the most innovative advancements in technologies which are affecting IoT:

Connected Industry, the future of IoT in industry and the workplace.

Connected Enterprise, explore the challenges and opportunities that IoT will present within various areas of enterprise.

Smart Energy & Cities,take a step into the cities of the future.

IoT Innovations & Technologies, Allowing businesses to showcase the latest innovations across the entire IoT ecosystem.

Privacy & Security, using data effectively and overcoming IoT privacy and security issues.

Connected Transportation, discover the future of transport.

Data Analytics for AI & IoT, deriving insight of AI and IoT data.

Developing for the IoT, Exploring the infinite opportunities within developing for the IoT.

Keynote speakers include:

· Johan Krebbers, IT CTO & VP TaCIT Architecture, Shell

· Jinal Dalal, Products & Systems, IoT, Google

· Thom Brenner, VP, Digital Life & Research, Development Digital Services, BMW Group

· Silje Bareksten, Head of Smart City, Oslo Business Region

· Peter Jackson, Chief Data Officer, Southern Water

· Pierluigi Fasano, Director, Head Enterprise Architect Reinsurance, Swiss Re

· Lambert Van Nistelrooij, Member of the European Parliament

· Johan du Plessis, Head of Smart Heat, OVO Energy

· Neil Anderson, Managing Director, Caterpillar Inc

· Andreas Mrozek, Global Head, Marine & Terminal Operations (OPS), Hamburg Sud

· Alex Bunardzic, Senior Software Development, Research and Development, Staples

· Miquel Estapé, Deputy CEO – Strategy & Innovation, Open Government of Catalonia

· Denise De Bilio, Business Innovation Manager, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty

· Rob van Kranenburg, Founder, IOT Council

· Stefaan de Kezel, Programme Director Innovation & Smart Synergies, Ageas

· Dr. Robert Thomann, Innovation Manager, MVV Energie

· Johan Gahnstrom, Senior Marine Manager, Intertanko

· Aoife Gallagher MIEI PMP, Energy Innovation Specialist, ESB

· Niko Hossain, Senior Project Manager / Deputy Head of Automation and Digitization Lufthansa Cargo

· Svein David Medhaug, Project Manager/ Senior Surveyor Department of Vessels and Seafarers, Norwegian Maritime Authority

· Frans-Anton Vermast, Amsterdam Smart City Ambassador

