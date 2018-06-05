IoT Tech Expo: Europe’s leading IoT event – meet the speakers

The IoT Tech Expo Europe; Europe’s leading IoT event will arrive in the RAI, Amsterdam on the 27-28 June for two days of top level content, discussion and networking. The 8 IoT conference tracks will explore the impact of the Internet of Things across a range of industries including oil and gas, logistics, construction, government, transportation, manufacturing, supply chain and more.

In addition to a vast exhibition, networking events and start-up incubator zone, there will be 8 IoT conference tracks covering the key industry verticals with be 300+ speakers including:

Johan Krebbers, IT CTO & VP TaCIT Architecture, Shell

In his role at Shell, Johan is responsible for defining and driving the future IT strategy. In addition, he maintains an active link with external parties and has a particular interest in start-ups. Based in The Netherlands, he has held a range of roles across Shell including the VP of Architecture, where he created and developed the architecture practice across Shell.

Johan will present the keynote session ‘IoT – Data driver for AI’ within the ‘Connected Industry’ track on the 27 June at 10:30am.

Marco Cristoforo Camporeale, VP, Intelligent Asset Management, Rolls Royce

Marco is an engineer with 18 years of experience of which the last 10 are in the marine industry. Marco holds two Master degrees in Engineering and is working on his MBA. His background is a mix of mechanical engineering, fluid power hydraulics and software development. Marco has been working in Rolls-Royce as VP Engineering for Deck Machinery and Motion Control, VP Product Safety for Marine and now as VP for Rolls-Royce Intelligent Asset Management product portfolio.

Marco will be sharing his wealth of knowledge within the keynote session ‘Rolls-Royce – Intelligent Asset Management for harnessing connectivity and transforming ship operations’ in which he will discuss how Rolls-Royce is leading the Ship Intelligence journey through data, new technologies, sensors, connectivity and through partnering with companies such as Inmarsat and the European Space Agency. You can hear Marco speak in the ‘Connected Industry’ track on the 27 June at 11:30am.

Lambert Van Nistelrooij, Member of the European Parliament

Lambert van Nistelrooij has been a Member of the European Parliament since 2004 and he has been focusing on regional policy, research and innovation, energy, and the digital agenda. Lambert was member of the local community council and member of the ‘Provinciale en Gedeputeerde Staten’ in the region of Noord-Brabant from 1991-2004. He was the rapporteur for the General Regulation on the EU Regional Policy 2014-2020, including the European Structural and Investment Fund (ESIF, 325 billion euro).

Lambert will be discussing the European Telecoms law (EECC) which is being decided now, and will give, amongst others, a policy perspective on the importance of making the right decisions in this framework on spectrum allocation and 5G deployment, and how decisively this will affect (smart) cities and innovation. You can see this session within the ‘Smart Energy & Cities’ conference track on the 28 June at 1:45pm.

Peter Jackson, Chief Data Officer, Southern Water

Peter is Chief Data Officer at Southern Water and is tasked with developing and delivering a data strategy for the organisation. Southern Water supplies 524 million litres of drinking water from 89 water treatment works along 13,793 kilometres of water mains to customers’ taps. It also treats and recycles 718 million litres of wastewater at 365 treatment works, after it is pumped through a network of 2,375 pumping stations and 39,600 kilometres of sewers each day.

Peter will be discussing the data strategy for smart water, its challenges and how it can be delivered in his session within the ‘Smart Energy & Cities’ conference track on the 28 June. He will also join the panel ‘IoT and AI data analytics for intelligent decision making’ on the 27 June within the open conference track; ‘Data Analytics for AI & IoT’.

