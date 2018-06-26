IoT Tech Expo: Europe’s leading IoT event arrives in Amsterdam this week!

The IoT Tech Expo Europe; Europe’s leading IoT event will arrive in the RAI, Amsterdam on the 27-28 June for two days of top level content, discussion and networking. The 8 IoT conference tracks will explore the impact of the Internet of Things across a range of industries including oil and gas, logistics, construction, government, transportation, manufacturing, supply chain and more. In addition to a vast exhibition, networking events and start-up incubator zone, there will be 8 IoT conference tracks covering the key industry verticals with be 300+ speakers including:

Here are a handpicked selection of sessions taking place over the two days which are not to be missed:

UK (PRUnderground) June 26th, 2018

Connected Industry

11: 20- Keynote Session: Rolls-Royce – Intelligent Asset Management for harnessing connectivity and transforming ship operations

Rolls-Royce is leading the Ship Intelligence journey in the Maritime sector by harnessing the power of data, pushing the boundaries of technology and transforming the Marine industry. This journey is facilitated by new technologies, sensors and connectivity, more available and cost effective than ever before. Marco Cristoforo Camporeale, VP, Intelligent Asset Management at Rolls Royce will be discussing their partnerships with companies such as Inmarsat and European Space Agency, and how this is revolutionising vessel and fleet performance.

Connected Transportation

12:50 Panel: Connected Vessels and Connected Ports

Sensors are the foundation of every IoT tracking system, but within the transportation sector, they are being used for more than just to monitor accidents, road and weather conditions.Senior representatives within the transport sector will be exploring the potential of IoT in the transport sector, both in private and public transportation systems, and how it can help cities to address trends such as traffic congestion, environmental awareness and improving quality of life. Includes real life examples from the globes largest train, bus, underground and airline companies.

Connected Enterprise

11:30 Case Study: The Journey of Transport and Logistics companies within the IoT

Transport and logistics companies rely on rapid information about their networks to make decisions, therefore they were the first to look at how the IoT could be used to their advantage within their current processes. Niko Hossain, Senior Manager Group Digital Strategy at the Lufthansa Group looks at how IoT technology can give companies advanced visibility to almost every part of their business, and how the data garnered can be used for informed decision making.

Smart Energy & Cities

13:45 Case Study: The way in which Smart Cities can create a better quality of life for citizens

Mr Van Nistelrooij, being an EPP shadow rapporteur in the Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee (IMCO) of the European Parliament on the new European Telecoms law (EECC) being decided now, will give, amongst others, a policy perspective on the importance of making the right decisions in this framework on spectrum allocation and 5G deployment, and how decisively this will affect (smart) cities and innovation.

Developing for the IoT

11:50 Panel: Platform selection for your IoT project?

Senior representatives from Microsoft, KORE, Solace and IoT Council will be sharing their expertise on how to choose the best IoT platform for your IoT project. They will discuss the key considerations when choosing a platform; provisioning and authentication, configuration and control, monitoring and diagnostics and software updates and maintenance, in addition to the main differences between the offerings of the big players and the smaller more specialised management systems.

Data Analytics for AI & IoT

10:10 Panel: IoT and AI data analytics for intelligent decision making

Don’t miss the panel discussion featuring Peter Jackson, Chief Data Officer from Southern Water, Hans Schepers, Data Scientist Precision Horticulture from Monsanto, Joost Melchers, Data Scientist from Marel Poultry and George Davis, CEO from Prosper BI as they explore the use of AI and IoT data analytics for intelligent decision making to create business efficiency and revolutionary working practices across a range of industries.

IoT Innovations & Technologies

11:00 IoT Innovation: The Intelligent Edge

Increasingly, IoT solutions are tapping on the aggregated data, leveraging massive amounts of data for Machine Learning and AI in the cloud to learn and build a better product. Katrien De Graeve, IoT Tech Solutions Lead – Global Black Belt Team at Microsoft Europe will be sharing how you can leverage the same technology, AI and ML tools and keep improving your products closer to the customer, supporting things like offline scenarios.

Privacy & Security

14:40 Keynote Panel: An E2E approach to tackling data security challenges of the IoT

How can you enable data security in IoT – protecting integrity, authenticity and confidentiality of information? Senior representatives from Philip Morris International, OWASP, Avira, Applied Risk and IoT Insights will be addressing the risks of big data – greater volume of sensitive data creating a greater risk of data and identity theft, device manipulation, data falsification, IP theft and server/network manipulation etc. What are the different considerations for consumer owned connected device vs. those owned by legal entities? What influence will GDPR have on the IoT sector?

You can view the IoT agenda at a glance here.

Click here to register for the Europe 2018 event on the 27– 28 June in Amsterdam.

Free Expo Passes also available.

You can find out more about the IoT Tech Expo World Series and register for each event here:

IoT Tech Expo Europe – 27-28 June 2018 – RAI Amsterdam

IoT Tech Expo North America – 28-29 November 2018 – Santa Clara, Silicon Valley

IoT Tech Expo Global – 25-26 April 2019 – Olympia London

About Encore Media

The IoT Tech Expo is the leading global Internet of Things event series, with 2018 events taking place in London, Amsterdam and Silicon Valley. The 2018 World Series is set to welcome 32,000 attendees, 1000+ industry leading speakers and 900+ exhibitors to explore the IoT ecosystem across dedicated conference tracks including IoT, Smart Energy & Cities, Developing, Connected Transport, Enterprise, Data Analytics, IoT Innovations, Privacy, Security and more. It is also co-located with the Blockchain Expo and AI Expo.