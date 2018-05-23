IoT Tech Expo: 7 free things you can get involved with at the leading IoT event in Amsterdam

Arriving in Amsterdam on the 27-28 June, the third annual Europe event will host 2 co-located events covering Blockchain and AI. The IoT Tech Expo will showcase the most cutting edge technologies from more than 300 exhibitors and provide insight from over 300 speakers sharing their unparalleled industry knowledge and real-life experiences. Find out what you can get involved with at the leading IoT event in Amsterdam.

Arriving in Amsterdam on the 27-28 June, the third annual Europe event will host 2 co-located events covering Blockchain and AI, with 8,000 attendees expected to attend including CTO’s, Head’s of Innovation and Technology, IT Directors, Developers & Start-Up’s, OEM’s, Government, Automotive, Operators, Technology Providers, Investors, VCs and many more. The IoT Tech Expo will showcase the most cutting edge technologies from more than 300 exhibitors and provide insight from over 300 speakers sharing their unparalleled industry knowledge and real-life experiences.

1. The exhibition and start-up incubator zone

The event will host a dedicated start-up innovation incubator zone where you can see the latest technologies and innovations in action, in addition to the vast exhibition of 300+ companies who will be showcasing their cutting edge products and services within the field of IoT, Blockchain and AI.

2. Conference Tracks covering IoT, Blockchain and AI

Your Free Expo Pass will provide access to 9 conference tracks; covering the entire spectrum of IoT; Connected Industry, Connected Enterprise, Smart Energy & Cities, IoT Innovations & Technologies, Privacy & Security, Connected Transportation, Data Analytics for AI & IoT and Developing for the IoT. Register for your free expo pass here.

3. 2 Co-located events

Co-located with the IoT Tech Expo, the Blockchain Expo and AI Expo will allow you to explore 3 ecosystems in 1 and discover how the convergence of these 3 areas is powering the future of technology! Allowing you to explore a larger, and more varied exhibition during your visit.

4. Solo: The next generation of Internet for IoT

Taking place on the 27 June within the Developing for the IoT conference track, the Founder of IOT Council, Rob van Kranenburg, will look at the next generation of Internet of IoT from three main perspectives; Infrastructure, Services, Entitlements

5. Keynote panel: Strategies for funding your IoT idea

Analysing the IoT start up global landscape, and how new businesses are entering the market, the varied representatives will compare funding strategies strengths and weaknesses and discuss new ways to fund IoT projects using decentralised funding, for example ICOs. What impact will the big four (Amazon, IBM, Google and Microsoft) have on companies entering the IoT market? This session is within the IoT Innovations conference on the 28 June.

6. IoT and AI data analytics for intelligent decision making

Representatives from Marel Poultry, Monsanto and Southern Water will be identifying target-rich, high-value data that can be used to generate business intelligence, looking at the use of cloud analytics platforms to derive value from IoT data, and discussing the barriers to widespread IoT/ AI /Big Data value delivery and how these might be overcome. Real time data analytics in practice – examples of how IoT / AI data is creating business efficiency and revolutionising working practices this session is within the Data Analytics for AI & IoT conference on the 27 June

7. Keynote Panel: An E2E approach to tackling data security challenges of the IoT

Within the dedicated Privacy and Security track on the 28 June. Representatives from Philip Morris International, OWASP and Avira, will explore enabling data security in IoT – protecting integrity, authenticity and confidentiality of information. While addressing the risks of big data – greater volume of sensitive data creating a greater risk of data and identity theft, device manipulation, data falsification, IP theft and server/network manipulation etc. What are the different considerations for consumer owned connected device vs. those owned by legal entities? What is the Importance of other aspects of IoT security; testing, education of staff and physical security? Ultimately what influence will the incoming GDPR have on the IoT Sector?

