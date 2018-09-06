Introducing the New OC Sports Custom Corporate Headwear Program

OC Sports has added a new custom program to their lineup of decorated caps. Choose from five of their bestselling styles to decorate for your next office party giveaway.

Bentonville, AZ (PRUnderground) September 6th, 2018

OC Sports has added a new custom program to their lineup of decorated caps. Choose from five of their bestselling styles to decorate for your next office party giveaway: MBW-800C, FWT-130C, GL-271C, PCTV-100C, or GWT-111C.

OC Sports has made it easy for you by picking their most popular hats with varying degrees of decoration to get your gears turning! Low minimums and short lead times make this the best custom headwear program on the market. You can mix and match design techniques and cap components as, including but not limited to the following:

Flat Stitch

3mm Foam Stitch

Hook/Loop Tape Patches in Black or Khaki

Felt Patches

Fabric Patches

Frayed Fabric Patches

Woven Loop Label Up to 5 Colors

Water Print

Screen Print

Woven Label Patches

Printed Seam Tape

Rips and Frays

Sandwich Visor

Metal Eyelets

Contrast Stitching

The OC Sports Corporate Headwear Program requires a minimum of 144 pieces per order. Shipments deliver 21 days via air or 45 days via boat after you approve the final sample. OC Sports offers free samples and no set-up fees.

Click here to view the original article.

About OC Sports

OC Sports has serviced the needs of the headwear industry for over 40 years. We have established ourselves as one of the largest and most respected custom cap suppliers in the United States by combining work ethic and integrity with innovative resources and processes. We strive to offer exceptional customer service through every step of the buying process. We hold the exclusive replica license with MLB and MiLB.