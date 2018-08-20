Introducing The Future Star of Your Kitchen, Gunter Wilhelm Nakiri knife

Gunter Wilhelm 7.5" Nakiri knife, also known as a "nakiri bocho", is a Japanese-style knife part of our ProCut family, used for chopping vegetables. The Nakiri knife allows you to cut all the way through to the cutting board without having to use a horizontal push or pull, ideal for prepping all types of vegetables.

Introducing the future star of your kitchen, you can tell they are quality just by holding them in your hands. The perfect feel of the handle, sharpened edge, and evenly distributed knife weight make these cutting tools the right tool for cutting jobs

Gunter Wilhelm Japanese nakiri knife. The blade is rectangular, making it like a cross between a chef’s knife and cleaver, and thinner than a standard chef’s knife, all the better for juliennes. And it efficiently scoops up whatever you have cut. The knife is designed for vegetables, and in summer, with fresh zucchini, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers and herbs, it’s a must-have for slicing, peeling and chopping. Gunter Wilhelm, the knife maker, has introduced nakiris in 3 ProCut Collections: 7.5-inch with the Textured handle material for better and safer grip “The Lightening” 7.5-inch Stylish yet functional ergonomic handle with SMART-BOLSTER™ design “ The Premier” and, 7.5-inch Elegant ergonomic handle with SMART-BOLSTER™ design adding to the striking look “ The Thunder”

Lightning, Premier and Thunder ProCut Gunter Wilhelm Nakiri knives, $49.95 to $119.95

for More about ProCut Nakiri Visit: https://www.gunterwilhelm.com/cutlery/fruit-vegetable-knives/

Learn More: https://www.gunterwilhelm.com/cutlery/premier-procut/

About Gunter Wilhelm

Incorporated in 2002, Gunter Wilhelm is accepted and recognized by professional chefs, celebrities and home cooks as an innovative and remarkable cutlery and cookware brand, combining high quality, advanced features and superior performance.