Intraespa Learning Center, Language Center Opens in Palm Aire Plaza, Sarasota

Sarasota, Florida (PRUnderground) May 9th, 2017

Intraespa Learning Center located at 5899 Whitfield Ave, Suite200A, Sarasota, FL 34243, opens its door with a Free Registration during the month of May, providing a great opportunity to learn a language and join the global community to connect with other cultures and loved ones using their own Natural Approach System. Learn Spanish, English or Any Other Language. Free annual registration during Grand Opening Month.

When it comes to learning a language traditional language schools are not necessarily the best way to retain knowledge and effectively communicate, nor is the old idea of traveling to learn it and get brain flooded with way too much information.

Intraespa Learning Center offers its own developed system stemming from the Natural Approach (Krashen & Terrell) that by acquiring meaningful and useful information, language is actually learned. The easy way is the natural way we all learned to speak as children.

· ILC is established to satisfy the necessity of language training in this area. Classes are provided mornings and evenings for convenience.

· Intraespa Learning Center offers very small groups, individual sessions, and even on-site tutoring for that particular need, you may have about the language you want to learn.

· All tutors are trained, experienced native speakers.

· If you are traveling abroad or want to better communicate at work or with the market that you serve, learning a new language is not a choice but an investment necessity for you.

· Group Classes, Monthly (One class per week/min. 2 & max. 6 students) $100.00

· Individual Classes, IN-Site (One class per week)$180.00

Off-Site (One Class per week) $240.00

Intraespa is a company that has provided Educational, Interpreting and Translating Services for over 15 years to the private and public sectors, His Founder, Gerardo Ramirez is a Certified Court Interpreter, Translator and Language Tutor serving Tampa Bay and South Florida for more than 20 years. www.Intraespa.com.

About Intraespa Learning Center

Language Education (Intraespa Learning Center)

We help students of all ages become familiar and proficient with languages they would like to learn, whether for business, general knowledge, or just to connect with others.

. In-person classroom-setting immersive lessons

. Dialog practice in dynamic real-world settings

. One-to-one coaching