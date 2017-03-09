Interracially, The New Tinder-Like Interracial Dating App in Town

Interracial dating platform GoInterracially.com recently launched their app Interracially. The app is currently available for iOS users but the company has plans of launch

(PRUnderground) March 9th, 2017

“In these times when America is becoming very intolerant, an app like Interracially makes perfect sense. Our objective has always been to bridge the gap between racial groups by providing a platform where they can interact with each other. We have a decent subscriber base on the website and expect the numbers to increase with the launch of this Interracial Dating app.”, CEO of the company Maggie said.

Interracially is currently available only on the App Store and can be downloaded for free. In addition, the app is completely free to use and users don’t have to pay any premium to access more features. “Modern America is a land of diverse cultures and traditions. We have people coming from across the globe for better opportunities. The idea behind the launch of this app has been to make the features more accessible to all our users”, Maggie added.

The app has a limited set of features at the moment but the founders have promised to roll out a few more over the next 6 to 9 months. Registered users have access to the built-in search feature and are allowed to share pictures as well. In addition to this, they would be able to chat with like – minded singles absolutely free of charge. The app also sports a tinder-like feature called ‘Spark’ that allows users to swipe right or left depending on their interest in another member. Users would also be able to get their accounts verified.

Dating counselor Diana said, “Globalization has played a pivotal role in the rise of interracial dating and marriages, especially in developed nations. As a matter of fact, this paradigm shift wouldn’t have happened, had there been no dating sites. However, I suggest people to think twice before taking this leap as interracial dating isn’t every person’s cup of tea.”

The trend of online interracial dating has grown in popularity over the years. It has been observed that interracial marriages have spiked in number since the early 1980s. The paradigm has been evident not only in the United States but also in countries like the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

About GoInterracially.com

#1 Interracial Dating app especially for White, Black, Asian, Hispanic / Lation and all mixed singles! Single, and ready to Mingle? So, what are you waiting for then? Download Interracially today and begin interacting with singles from all over the world!