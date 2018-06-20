Interpreters and Translators, Inc. Promotes Diana Pagano to Vice President of Sales & People Operations

iTi is proud to announce its new VP of Sales & People Operations.

Glastonbury, CT (PRUnderground) June 20th, 2018

Interpreters and Translators, Inc. (iTi), an interpretation and translation services provider, today announced the promotion of Diana Pagano to Vice President of Sales & People Operations. Brought on in 2015 as the Sales Manager, Mrs. Pagano will continue to oversee the Sales Team in addition to her new duties of People Operations.

“Diana has been a key part of our growth over the past several years and we are thrilled to promote her to this important position as we continue to hire new staff, build our company culture and expand our solutions throughout New England” said Francesco Pagano, President of iTi.

Originally coined by Google, People Operations is a crucial role in any company. A different outlook on Human Resources, People Operations is concerned with the health, wellbeing, and happiness of employees. The basis is that to increase and maintain a high employee retention rate, one must “take care” of their talent.

Mrs. Pagano brings a wealth of sales experience along with an educational background and long-time interest in human psychology, motivation, and employee training. “I am ecstatic for the opportunity to grow with iTi by leveraging my passion of supporting new and current employees in uncovering what drives them daily and how we can work as a team to not only continue to grow at a rapid pace, but also have fun while doing it” remarked Mrs. Pagano.

iTi provides multicultural language solutions in over 200 languages to organizations worldwide. With headquarters in Connecticut and offices in Puerto Rico and Colorado, iTi looks forward to expanding operations further to support organizations of all kinds with communication.

About Interpreters & Translators, Inc.

With more than 1,000 clients that rely on our high quality and extremely responsive service, Interpreters & Translators, Inc. provides multicultural language solutions in over 200 languages. We pride ourselves on personal service with a smile, flexibility, and custom solutions for each client. Our passion is facilitating communication among multilingual communities across Connecticut and the nation. Interpreters & Translators, Inc. employs a Quality Management System that is ISO 9001:2008 certified. For more information, please visit our website at www.ititranslates.com