Interpreters and Translators, Inc. Launches New Website, Updates Branding

Interpreters and Translators, Inc. (iTi) is pleased to announce the launch of their new website today. The newly redesigned website features updated branding for the Connecticut-based language services provider which shines through as soon as the home page loads. Created with the user experience in mind, the site is easy to navigate and provides a plethora of valuable information for clients, vendors, suppliers, and anyone generally interested in language services.

While iTi primarily works with global organizations, they also provide document translation services to individuals and has created a new portal to make it easy for individuals to request and pay for personal document translations such as a birth certificate on the site. Now that the site is fully optimized for mobile, individuals can access the portal using any type of device, fill out their information, upload a photo of the document/s, and pay in just three easy steps.

iTi designed the site with everyone they work with in mind which is why they include easy to locate buttons for both clients and suppliers to access their perspective portals. Whether a client wants to track the progress of their translation, upload documents for translation or an interpreter wants to check their schedule for the week, they never have to go searching again. An especially exciting new feature is the interactive calendar which stays up to date in real time of what types of interpreter trainings they are currently hosting. It also allows interested parties to sign up and pay directly from the website.

Working in a large yet lesser known industry to the general public, iTi has a mission to educate and provide valuable content throughout each section of the site. There is detailed information on the language services provided and industries worked with for those unfamiliar with what type of language service they require. For those interested in more details, the blog and resources section dive deep into specific industries and services providing information such as “what to look for in a translation service provider” or “how to maximize the value of content through translation services”. The blog also features fun cultural spotlights on holidays, traditions, and customs from around the world. Whether it be a lesser known holiday in India called “Navratri” or how “Singles Day” in China is bigger than Black Friday, the weekly updated blog will never leave you bored.

iTi’s new website will continue to be updated on a regular basis with news of new launches, business activity, corporate milestones, events, blog posts, and resources. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website at http://www.ititranslates.com and sign up for email updates from the company at blog.ititranslates.com

About Interpreters and Translators, Inc.

With more than 1,000 clients that rely on our high quality and extremely responsive service, Interpreters and Translators, Inc. provides multicultural language solutions in over 200 languages. We pride ourselves on personal service with a smile, flexibility, and custom solutions for each client. Our passion is facilitating communication among multilingual communities across Connecticut and the nation. Interpreters and Translators, Inc. employs a Quality Management System that is ISO 9001:2008 certified. For more information, please visit our website at www.ititranslates.com

