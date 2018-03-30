Interpreters and Translators, Inc. Celebrates New Era in Expanded Headquarters in Glastonbury, CT

iTi proudly announces the opening of its new global headquarters in Glastonbury, Connecticut.

Glastonbury, CT (PRUnderground) March 30th, 2018

Interpreters and Translators, Inc. (iTi) is elated to announce the opening of its global headquarters relocation in Glastonbury, CT. iTi’s headquarters was located in Manchester, CT for over 30 years and to accommodate its explosive growth over the past couple years, has moved into a larger location in Glastonbury at 232 Williams Street East.

The new office is three times the size of the previous building, boasting an impressive 10,200 square feet. The building was once the headquarters of Williams Lectric Shave, maker of world renown shaving products such as Aquavelva and most recently the Glastonbury Board of Education. iTi is proud to have acquired and restored the historical building and looks forward to building on the strong heritage of successful Glastonbury organizations.

“Our team couldn’t be happier with this new building! The location is a perfect upgrade to support our growth and we envision endless possibilities as we embark on this new chapter. It’s enlightening to be in a space with so much history. We are excited to make Glastonbury home and continue to grow with both our clients and the community!” mentioned iTi VP of Sales & People Operations, Diana Pagano.

iTi President, Francesco Pagano, remarked, “After an arduous restoration process, we are thrilled to be all moved into our new space. We are taking our business to the next level and this expansion along with our growing offices in Denver and Puerto Rico will further support our ambitious goals for the future!”

The additional space includes multiple conference rooms, a full kitchen, lounge area, and most exciting, a training facility, which is ideal for hosting medical interpreter training and court interpreter training. The facility will also be used for privately hosted seminars on growing your business internationally among others.

In addition to medical interpreter training, iTi provides in person interpreting, video remote interpreting, document translation, transcription, among many other services to support clients in their multicultural language communication needs. iTi serves a variety of industries nationwide including healthcare systems, legal organizations, court systems, government agencies, and manufacturing firms operating on a global scale. Operating in a $40 billion industry, iTi looks forward to continuing to provide personal service with a smile with quality clients can rely on to organizations around the globe.

About Interpreters & Translators, Inc.

With more than 1,000 clients that rely on our high quality and extremely responsive service, Interpreters & Translators, Inc. provides multicultural language solutions in over 200 languages. We pride ourselves on personal service with a smile, flexibility, and custom solutions for each client. Our passion is facilitating communication among multilingual communities across Connecticut and the nation. Interpreters & Translators, Inc. employs a Quality Management System that is ISO 9001:2008 certified. For more information, please visit our website at www.ititranslates.com