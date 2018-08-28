Interpreters and Translators, Inc. Accelerates Growth with Major Staff Expansion

iTi has increased its employee count by 40% in 2018 to support its current and projected growth.

Interpreters and Translators, Inc. (iTi) is proud to announce that it has expanded its employee count by 40% thus far in 2018. The newly added staff are located at the company’s headquarters in Glastonbury, CT.

The staff expansion has been a strategic move by leadership to support the explosive growth the company has been experiencing the past 16 months as they continue to bring on new, enterprise clients.

iTi has bolstered its spoken language Interpreting division to meet the continually growing demand for in-person interpreters at any time of day, in any language. iTi’s Interpreter Coordinators are available 24/7 for scheduling requests. These hours are especially critical for clients in the healthcare industry who may have non-English speaking patients enter at any time.

In addition to new Interpreter Coordinators, iTi has also added to the management, sales, and written language Translation team and is still in the process of seeking out top talent to add to its current roster as the company explores options at adding an additional location in 2019.

“We are extremely excited at the new group we’ve added to the team. It is very important we hire not only staff to help with capacity but people who are aligned with iTi’s Core Values. Much of iTi’s growth is owed to staying true to our mission and Core Values which in the end trickles down to the client as it’s vital when sourcing new talent.” said Diana Pagano, VP of Sales and People Operations.

The Translation Division, in particular, has been instrumental in positioning the company as a value-added partner to our clients through an array of services. “Our Translation team has grown tremendously since we’ve further utilized all technology available to us. The changes have mostly been behind the scenes allowing our Production team to work more efficiently than ever while continuing to produce the quality our clients expect. We are very proud to boast less than 1% late-deliveries for the entire year thus far!” remarked iTi President, Francesco Pagano.

With vast improvements in workflow efficiencies along with a continued focus throughout the entire team on providing client-centric service with integrity and flexibility, the work is clearly paying off with happy clients and new clients onboarded every day.

iTi has even larger plans for the future with a keen eye to continue adding to the supplier base and internal team throughout the year.

