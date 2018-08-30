Internet’s Largest Weight Loss Community, Weight Loss Buddy, Launches the 3-Day Fast Start Diet

Trusted portal for weight loss accountability and education has launched innovative diet plan

Tenafly, NJ (PRUnderground) August 30th, 2018

Weight Loss Buddy, which offers dieters everywhere a free and interactive platform where they can find support and accountability, has announced the launch of the 3-Day Fast Start Diet.

The 3-Day Fast Start Diet is a groundbreaking special intermittent fasting program that offers the benefits of such a diet without the struggle of combating hunger. The 3-Day Fast Start Diet delivers all of the sought-after benefits of fasting, such as boosted metabolism, weight loss, belly fat loss, and improved energy, focus, and sleep, through its easy system of just three days of delicious, balanced, and calorie-restricted meals. There’s no shopping, measuring, or counting points entailed, making the 3-Day Fast Start Diet an easy jumpstart for any diet plan.

Weight Loss Buddy is the internet’s largest weight loss community, and with their seamless online portal, dieters get free 24/7 access. The creators of Weight Loss Buddy are thrilled to now offer a diet plan that can work as a piggyback to another diet or as a standalone diet plan.

Each 3-Day Fast Start Diet box contains a hand-picked, pre-calculated assortment of foods with ideal nutrient ratios. By eating foods with the right ratios of fats, carbohydrates, and proteins, the body can be tricked into thinking its fasting, thus producing results without worry of bloating, sugar cravings, or other harsh side effects.

The 3-Day Fast Start Diet also comes with the LiPO3 natural appetite suppressant spray that is safe for many diets. The spray is organic, gluten-free, and lactose-free, containing safe, natural ingredients such as garcinia and green tea extract.

Each box helps users establish a baseline for continued healthy eating while introducing leading-edge scientific breakthroughs into a diet consisting of intermittent fasting. For people interested in improving health and wellness, the 3-Day Fast Start Diet offers a gentle and rewarding system.

The 3-Day Fast Start Diet has already received 5-star reviews from satisfied customers. One recent user said, “After a long winter, I wanted to drop a few pounds…I did the 3 day fast, and it worked just like they said it would.”

A recently released video highlights the benefits of the 3-Day Fast Start Diet.

The 3-Day Fast Start Diet is currently available on Amazon and comes with a money back guarantee. For a limited time, shoppers can receive $10 off their first box when they use coupon code FAST. Details are available at https://www.faststartdiet.com.

About 3-Day Fast Start Diet

The 3-Day Fast Start Diet was designed by the creators of Weight Loss Buddy to leverage leading-edge health science to deliver the results of intermittent fasting without harsh side effects or a difficult routine.