Internetowy Portfel Launched Campaign for Money Saving tips

Poland (PRUnderground) March 8th, 2018

The team of experts at InternetowyPortfel have put together a report which highlights the problems that youngsters face when it comes to managing their finances. The findings of this report are not very good. So the company has now decided to launch a series of newsletters which provide tips for people on the management of their finance.

“After five years of researching the spending habits of people, we have finally planned to launch a series of newsletters which will be delivered directly to the inbox. The newsletters will comprise of tips and tricks from people and experts in the field which can help youngsters to manage finances better” Robert, the company spokesperson said in his statement.

According to the findings in the research, only half the people aged 35 years and below were aware of the financial planning methods. Many others said that they had no proper plans in place for the management of their finances. The researchers reached the conclusion that most of the young people who were part of the study just spent their monthly salary without proper planning. They never think about saving for the future. Mr. Robert said that “This lack of investing will lead people to take debts in the future. It will also put them at a greater risk of getting bankrupt in the future. This further will have adverse effects on the economic growth of a country. Hence through these newsletters we are planning to influence people into investing their salary for a better future”.

To provide better information, the company has partnered with financial experts who can provide better inputs on the types of schemes available and the ways in which people can start investing either for short term or a longer duration. The company also plans to post some tips on its website Internetowy Portfel.

“Almost half the adult population are not taking their finances seriously. It will have drastic effects on their lifestyle and they will ultimately end up in heavy debts. To curb this practice and to help the country’s youth to invest their finances and manage it in a better manner, We have come up with this new initiative”, Robert concluded.

About Internetowy Portfel