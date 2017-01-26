Internet of Things API Market Opportunities Revealed in Mind Commerce Report

The Internet of Things (IoT) represents a complex system of networks, platforms, devices, interfaces, protocols, and data. Each of these elements has its own requirements for signaling, communication, and data exchange. Interoperability between IoT platforms, gateways, devices, and sensors is essential for the long-term scalability of IoT applications and services. In addition, APIs will be a key enabler of the emerging IoT Data Management and Analytics Marketplace. This marketplace is characterized as one in which IoT Data as a Service (IoTDaaS) is the model for monetizing IoT Data and Analytics.

Internet of Things API Marketplace: IoT API Use Cases, Solutions, Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 – 2022 assesses the market challenges and opportunities associated with development and support of IoT APIs. The report evaluates leading companies, solutions, technologies, and use cases. The report also analyzes the role of IoT APIs in support of key functional components of the IoT Ecosystem including Identity Management, Mediation, and other operational support functions. The report includes detailed forecasts for IoT API revenue globally, regionally, and by industry verticals for the period 2017 to 2022.

Mind Commerce sees substantial opportunities for IoT API in support of security, data and analytics, interoperability, platform integration, billing and settlement amounting to $153.7B by 2022. Major industry verticals in the study include automotive, smart cities, healthcare, industrial, consumer, military and aerospace. Mind Commerce sees the consumer sector leading at $41.5B followed by smart cities and healthcare at $30.7B and $29.2B respectively by 2022.

