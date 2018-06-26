Internet Marketing Success Workshop Coming To Seattle July 2018

Internationally recognized home business and Internet marketing expert Paul Counts is bringing a live event to Seattle July 6th-8th. Born and raised in the Walla Walla valley, Counts launched his home-based Internet business at the age of 14 from his bedroom in his hometown of Prescott, WA.

Poulsbo, WA (PRUnderground) June 26th, 2018

Internationally recognized home business and Internet marketing expert Paul Counts is bringing a live event to Seattle July 6th-8th. Born and raised in the Walla Walla Valley, Counts launched his home-based Internet business at the age of 14 from his bedroom in his hometown of Prescott, WA.

He is thrilled to announce his Success Counts Live Workshop which will take place at the beautiful, and brand new, Aloft Seatac hotel in Seatac, WA.

For the past 18 years Counts has consistently discovered the art of generating cash from the Internet, and he is ready to share his secrets for home business success with people in the Seattle area for the first time. Along the way Counts has amassed a large international following, has spoken at numerous marketing events around the world, had his own radio show in Oklahoma, has taught tens of thousands of people how to make money online, has worked with professional athletes, authors, celebrities, and leading organizations to improve their digital marketing efforts.

“The benefits of running a home-based Internet business have been enormous, and my passion is to help as many people as possible successfully extract cash from the Internet just like I have. Whether it is an extra few hundred per month, a full-time living, or a six-figure per year income that you desire this event can help you lay the foundation for that result,” said Counts.

“Obviously results will vary for people that attend, but I am living proof that you can successfully run a lucrative business completely online from a laptop computer.”

The 3-day workshop is going to be held in a small classroom style setting with only a few attendees at the hotel so Counts can work individually with each participant to ensure maximum success.

“In my experience coaching many people to success over the years I have discovered that it is the personal touch that really counts towards their success,” added Counts. “Spots are limited so people do need to register fast if they want to attend this one-of-a-kind Internet business learning experience.”

New York Times Best-Selling Author Tom Woods had this to say, “Paul Counts is honest, brilliant, and full of energy. You want to get an online business going? You’ll walk out of his seminar with everything up and running. Love this guy.”

People can register for the event online at www.successcountslive.com.

About Success Counts Live

Success Counts Live is sub-brand of Count On Us, LLC and is focused on coaching, training, and inspiring people to generate more time freedom, revenue, and connections in digital marketing.