Internationally Renowned Mission Leader to Speak at Gospel for Asia Wills Point Event

George Verwer to Present His Passion On the Beauty of Messes

WILLS POINT, Texas (PRUnderground) January 31st, 2018

Gospel for Asia has announced that international leader and renowned missionary statesman, George Verwer, will speak at a special event on the GFA Wills Point, Texas, campus on Sunday evening, Feb. 11, 2018.

Verwer is the founder of Operation Mobilization (OM), one of the world’s largest ministries of evangelism, discipleship training and church planting. OM has more than 6 thousand people using arts & entertainment, business, church, education, media and social activities to make Christ known around the world. He is the author of numerous books, including Out of the Comfort Zone and Drops from a Leaking Tap.

“George Verwer is one of the most important and influential mission leaders of the last century,” says GFA’s Vice President Daniel Punnose. “Not only is he the founder of OM, which has born hundreds of other mission movements, but he is a man of boundless passionate energy for the Lord and for the body of Christ.”

The event will begin with dinner in the GFA fellowship hall followed by a challenging message by Verwer about “Mess-i-ology.” Mess-i-ology, a term coined by Verwer, is a study of God’s sovereignty and grace over all situations, even when we make a mess of things. Verwer believes, “History will show that God was doing way more in the midst of our messes than we realized at the time.”

Verwer’s latest book, Mess-i-ology, published by Moody Publishers in 2016, will be available at the event for the first arrivals. Those who still want to receive a copy of the book afterwards will have opportunity to request a copy be mailed to them following the event.

The event is FREE and open to the public, but online tickets are available to reserve your spot ahead of time.

Tickets:

website: http://www.gfa.org/events

or call 1-800-946-2742

Date: Sunday, February 11, 2018, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST

Location: Gospel for Asia Campus, 1116 St. Thomas Way, Wills Point, TX 75169

Directions: The campus entrance is 0.9 mile north of I-20 on FM 2965

For more information about George Verwer’s Mess-i-ology https://missionsbox.org/essay/george-verwer-why-messiology-matters/

George Verwer to address attendees on Mess-i-ology at the Gospel for Asia Wills Point, Texas campus.

About Gospel for Asia

GFA (Gospel for Asia) www.gfa.org and its world-wide affiliates have—for more than 30 years—provided humanitarian assistance and spiritual hope to millions across Asia, especially among those who have yet to hear the Good News. Last year, this included more than 82,000 children, free medical services for more than 180,000 people, 6,000 wells drilled, 11,000 water filters installed, Christmas presents for more than 600,000 needy families, and spiritual teaching available in 110 languages in 14 nations through radio ministry.