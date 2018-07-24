International Jet Aviation Announces Addition To Their Fleet

International Jet adds a Gulfstream 200 to their fleet of jets available for private charter. This is the 4th jet added to International Jet's fleet in the last 12-months.

Centennial, CO (PRUnderground) July 24th, 2018

International Jet Aviation is pleased to announce the addition of a Gulfstream 200 to their fleet effective immediately. The aircraft is a very low time 2007 model featuring a 10-passenger seating configuration with a beautiful interior including a full service galley and a complete entertainment package with Wi-Fi, text & talk and Apple TV. The aircraft, which is considered a “super mid-size aircraft”, will be available for world-wide charter. It is being crewed by Captains that have extensive jet experience including many hours on the Gulfstream 200.

“This aircraft provides a great option for our customers who desire a larger cabin and longer range capability than our regular mid-size aircraft”, said Brian Smith who is the President of International Jet. “We now have an extensive fleet that includes all categories of aircraft: small, mid-size, super mid, and large”, Smith said.

International Jet Aviation began operations in 1979 and is the oldest and longest operator at Centennial Airport in Colorado which is one of the busiest general aviation airports in the United States. The original founders of the company are still actively involved in bringing the highest quality jet charter services to the Rocky Mountain region. Founder and CEO Lynn Krogh said, “We are proud of our highly experienced team of employees which help us provide a superb charter experience for our customers.” “We continue to grow and expand our core values of safety, professionalism and quality to the industry”, Krogh said.

International Jet Aviation has added 4 aircraft to its charter operation in the past 12 months and continues to grow and prosper in the region. Its extensive fleet is available 24/7 for charter in North America and throughout the world.

About International Jet Aviation

Founded in 1979, International Jet Aviation is one of the largest charter operations in Denver, Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region.