Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic 2018 International Champions Cup (ICC) tickets for all scheduled matches. The tournament this year will feature the largest number of venues, matches and teams in this annual tournament’s history. This prestigious soccer tournament will bring together 18 of the most stellar clubs from around the world who will be playing a total of 27 matches in the United States, Europe and Singapore.

The 2018 ICC will be different than past years where there was a winner within each continent that participated. This year there will be even more competitive with one club/team earning the title of Global Champion.

The elite teams that will be participating in the 2018 installment of the ICC will be all of the 2018 UEFA Champions League quarterfinalists as well as countless other elite soccer teams These teams include: Real Madrid C.F.; Manchester United F.C.; FC Barcelona; F.C. Internazionale; Club Atlético de Madrid; Sevilla FC; Borussia Dortmund; F.C. Bayern Munich; Paris Saint-Germain F.C.; Manchester City F.C.; Tottenham Hotspur F.C.; Liverpool F.C.; Chelsea F.C.; Arsenal F.C.; A.S. Roma; Juventus F.C.; A.C. Milan and S.L. Benfica. These 18 clubs/teams have won countless first division league titles.

The USA based matches will occur in the following cities: New York/New Jersey, Miami, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Chicago, Charlotte, San Diego, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, Dallas, and Philadelphia. The European host cities are: Vienna, Gothenburg, Madrid, Stockholm, Naples and Warsaw. Asia will host three matches in Singapore at the Singapore National Stadium.

Each team/club will participate in three matches, and the club that ends up with the highest points at the culmination of the ICC will win the competition.

2018 International Champions Cup Schedule:

Friday, July 20, 2018:

Manchester City F.C. vs. Borussia Dortmund – Chicago, Soldier Field

Sevilla FC vs. S.L. Benfica – Zurich, Letzigrund

Sunday, July 22, 2018:

Liverpool F.C. vs. Borussia Dortmund – Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium

Wednesday, July 25, 2018:

A.S. Roma vs. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. – San Diego, SDCCU Stadium

Borussia Dortmund vs. S.L. Benfica – Pittsburgh, Heinz Field

Juventus F.C. vs. F.C. Bayern Munich – Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

Manchester City F.C. vs. Liverpool F.C. – New York, MetLife Stadium

A.C. Milan vs. Manchester United F.C. – Los Angeles, Rose Bowl

Thursday, July 26, 2018:

Club Atlético de Madrid vs. Arsenal F.C. – Singapore, National Stadium

Saturday, July 28, 2018:

Manchester United F.C. vs. Liverpool F.C. – Ann Arbor, Michigan Stadium

F.C. Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City F.C. – Miami, Hard Rock Stadium

FC Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. – Los Angeles, Rose Bowl

S.L. Benfica vs. Juventus F.C. – New York, Red Bull Arena

Arsenal F.C. vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Singapore, National Stadium

Chelsea F.C. vs. Sevilla FC – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy

Monday, July 30, 2018:

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Club Atlético de Madrid – Singapore, National Stadium

Tuesday, July 31, 2018:

Manchester United F.C. vs. Real Madrid C.F. – Miami, Hard Rock Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. vs. A.C. Milan – Minnesota, U.S. Bank Stadium

FC Barcelona vs. A.S. Roma – Dallas, AT&T Stadium

Wednesday, August 1, 2018:

Chelsea F.C. vs. F.C. Internazionale – Gothenberg, Ullevi Stadium

Saturday, August 4, 2018:

Real Madrid C.F. vs. Juventus F.C. – Washington D.C., FedEx Field

A.C. Milan vs. FC Barcelona – Bay Area, Levi’s Stadium

Arsenal F.C. vs. Chelsea F.C. – Stockholm, Friends Arena

Tuesday, August 7, 2018:

Real Madrid C.F. vs. A.S. Roma – New York, MetLife Stadium

Internazionale Milan vs. Sevilla – Lecce, Stadio Via del Mare

Sunday, August 12, 2018:

Atlético de Madrid vs. Internazionale Milan – Madrid, Wanda Stadium

T.B.D.

F.C. Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain – Klagenfurt, Wörthersee Stadium

