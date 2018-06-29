InterAd, Inc. Leverages SEO in South Korea’s Unique Digital Marketing Ecosystem

Google isn’t the leading search engine in South Korea, but Interad, Inc., understands that content is still king

Google is the premier global search engine, as the platform processes over 3.5 billion searches per day. The reliance internet users have on Google proves the importance Google SEO has on modern businesses.

While the world uses Google as its preferred search engine, South Koreans routinely skip the American internet company in favor of using Naver.

The South Korean platform claims 70% of online searches in the country through Naver SEO (sometimes referred to as Korean SEO). Due to so many Korean internet users relying on Naver for their online searches, it is vital for Asian companies to use the brand in order to crack the country’s market.

InterAd, Inc, is highly experienced in the South Korean digital marketing arena. Companies looking to break into the South Korean market, and stay there, can trust InterAd’s ability to establish them through Naver SEO.

InterAd focuses on helping Asian businesses understand Naver SEO. By helping businesses discern the differences between Google and Naver, and how the latter works, Asian companies can better penetrate the South Korean marketplace.

“Korean SEO is a different beast altogether,” Stanley Chang, InterAd CEO said. “Here, Google is outranked by the local search engine platforms, and therefore, companies must look to form specific strategies in order to be successful in the long run.”

Asian companies can rely on InterAd as a full-service digital marketing agency . InterAd communicates the specifics of Naver to businesses and navigates the complexities that the search engine offers. This allows companies to understand the unique facets of Naver and the South Korean marketplace.

The complexities of Naver SEO can prevent companies from making the required connections in the South Korean market. Thus, companies may never be able to reach their target audience no matter how great their products are.

“InterAd looks to uphold and stand by the age old saying of ‘Content is King’,” Chang explained. “We follow the authentic and ethical SEO rules by avoiding pitfalls at all cost. InterAd focuses on improving the structure and content quality among many factors to increase visibility. The way to make this improvement is to prove that 20 years of InterAd customers continue to have high visibility without relying on the amount of links.”

The digital marketing company works with businesses from around the globe interested in growing their profiles in South Korea and Asia. Companies looking to expand into the Asian market can have numerous obstacles in their way, however, InterAd focuses on eliminating these obstacles and ensures companies grow through digital marketing. Visit www.interad.com/en/ or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/interad .

About InterAd, Inc.

InterAd, Inc. is a leading specialist digital marketing agency based in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea. InterAd has project partners in 37 countries. Its global clients include Yahoo!, Microsoft and Philips.