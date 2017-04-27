Intensive Pest Control Offers Free Termite Inspections in Orange County

With Summer around the corner, Intensive pest control offers free Termite and Pest Control Inspections.

Orange County, California (PRUnderground) April 27th, 2017

Intensive Pest Control, a locally owned business is now offering free termite inspections for all residents of Orange County.

Intensive Pest Control, a locally owned and operated family business is the go-to pest exterminators for residents in and around Orange County. They have been an active part of the community and are well known for their professionalism and quality of labor.

Pest control is a field where even small mistakes can mushroom out of control and lead to unpleasant circumstances. When done improperly, pest control can cause more harm than help. That is why Intensive Pest Control makes it part of their work ethic to ensure that every single project they take up is worked to perfection. Finesse and professionalism is a way of life for them. Making use of only the latest and best in technology and techniques, IPC is able to stay one step ahead of the competition. Everything from their trucks to equipment is regularly checked and maintained with the utmost care. They hire only the best, so the entire team is known to be made up of only experts who share several thousand hours of on-the-job experience within themselves.

The IPC team works well with each other and their cooperation is evident in the quality of their work. IPC believes in making sure that the environment is also protected. They handle all their tools and chemicals in a responsible manner.

Over 25 years of experience has made sure that IPC has seen every possible type of home pests that infest and roam the state of California. This level of expertise comes only with experience and they are positive that they are yet to come across a pest that cannot be managed. They offer services that include termite inspections, termite treatments, and every other kind of bug, worm and pest infestation.

Those who have worked with IPC in the past speak laurels of their work and they come with strong recommendations from all of their customers and partners. They can be found here, contact them today.

About Intensive Pest Control