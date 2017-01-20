Intensive Pest Control in Long Beach Offers Free Termite Inspections

Termite Infestation in Your Home? Intensive Pest Control can Help

Intensive Pest Control offers free termite inspections, quality fumigation and a whole range of pest control options in the Huntington beach, Newport beach, and Costa Mesa areas.

Intensive Pest Control, one of California’s top pest control and elimination service providers are offering all their customers a free home inspection for termite infestations. The company is well known for their trustworthiness, and in many cases, they are the ‘go to’ people for all things related to pest control. Operating through a strong team of motivated individuals who have hundreds of hours of on-the-job experience between them, they are reliable and affordably priced.

The company is a family owned and operated business that has been slowly building a name for themselves in the field over the last few years. Their customer service is known to be top notch and the word of mouth about this business is highly positive.

Apart from termite inspections, they are also known for their full spectrum anti-pest measures. They can set up a full fumigation of the premises that can wipe out most pests, insects and other infestations that can take over and destroy property. Residents of the Fountain Valley, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach and Costa Mesa localities can make use of this opportunity and get their homes checked for free. The offer can be availed by visiting their web page here. There is a contact form that needs to be filled in and executives respond within a few hours. Other offers and discounts can be found here.

For a full list of the services offered by Intensive Pest Control, their services page can be accessed here.

The company is one that has been built on a positive work ethic and employs only the best technicians who in turn work only with the latest and best tools and methods. They offer a guarantee of quality service as part of their deal. Getting rid of pests and insects has never been this easy and effective for residents of Long Beach and its neighboring localities.

About Intensive Pest Control