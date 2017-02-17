Intensive Pest Control, a locally owned Company out of Long Beach offers free termite inspections

Intensive Pest Control offers free termite inspections, in Los Angeles and Orange County. Call today for a Free termite or pest control inspection.

(PRUnderground) February 17th, 2017

Intensive Pest Control, a company working out of Long Beach is known to be one of the best in the business. A locally owned and operated company, it is now offering a scheme wherein interested people can log into their website and register for a free termite inspection. Customers can even schedule it on the given forms online. It can be found under the ‘Request Inspection’ tab on their website.

Termites are starting to become a bit of a hassle for many in this region as winter is drawing to a close and the warmer months are about to begin. It is also the perfect time for such pests like termites to start getting active again. Termite infestations are not easy to spot and at times take over 5 years for them to be visible. In that time, they can do a lot of property damage.

There are ways to spot termites around the house and treat for them, but not many have the required skills and the right training to spot termites immediately. That is one of the main reasons why Intensive Pest Control is offering to do it for those who are in need.

People who have worked with Intensive are known to always call back as their expertise in the field of pest control shows in the way they handle themselves. Thorough professionals through and through, they have been in the business for over 25 years. Their technicians have several thousands of hours on the job between them and there are rarely any pest related situations that they are not familiar with.

Working with the best tools and implements in the industry, they are also up to date with their techniques and technology. Apart from termite control, the company also handles a wide variety of other pest and insect related operations. Intensive is also a company that charges fairly and are economical in their services. Their website can be found HYPERLINK “http://www.intensivepestcontrol.com/”here.

Meta description: Intensive Pest Control, a premier pest control company that operates in the Long Beach area is offering free termite inspections.

About Intensive Pest Control