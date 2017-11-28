Integra Optics Unveils One of First Automated Production Systems for Fiber Optic Components

Fully integrated system designed to scale for high-growth global industry

Albany, NY (PRUnderground) November 28th, 2017

Integra Optics, a global provider of carrier-grade fiber optics components, today announced the unveiling of the first in-house, fully-automated, robotic fiber optic systems in the Western Hemisphere – increasing production capacity to seamlessly scale with market demand. As a pioneer in robotics for manufacture, coding and testing of optical transceivers – Integra Optics is currently building the largest inventory of fiber optics components on the western side of the globe.

Dedicated to providing customers with 100 percent uptime, the Integra Optics brand is proven to be 33 times more reliable than both OEM and third-party generics. The fully automated production system is key to this goal – providing customers with a massive increase in availability, cutting typical turnaround times from weeks to days and significantly increasing network reliability and availability across its customer base.

Developing this newly automated system is Integra Optics’ answer to scaling alongside original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). With forecasts suggesting the global Software Defined Networking market will grow from $3.2 billion in 2016 to north of $40 billion by 2022, service providers find themselves making adjustments in anticipation of increased demand. Answering this demand, Integra’s in-house robotics system drives 100 percent interoperability with OEM platform hardware that is fully compliant with OEM equipment warranties.

“As a third-party alternative to OEMs with more than 300 customers worldwide, Integra Optics has continued to reinvest in revenue in processes designed to accelerate delivery and deployment times,” said David Prescott, president, Integra Optics. “The implementation of our automated system allows us to dramatically offset the major increase in network demand on the horizon while maintaining focus on our three guiding principles: interoperability, availability and reliability.”

The Integra Optics team of three exacting robots each has its own set of responsibilities, programmed by software developed by in-house engineers. Rosie is responsible for receiving optics and performing inbound testing. She also handles product fulfillment, programs and verifies the coding of optics and places them in Integra Optics’ newly-designed brand packaging. Mac manages the inventory, organizing the storage and accessing of transceivers. Finally, Lectronimo handles the preparation and packaging of transceivers before they’re shipped.

Integra’s integrated automation production process is the foundation of Integra Optics’ five-year plan, prioritizing the company’s ability to scale along with industry growth and continue gaining new ground in the IT sector. With $40 million in annual sales, Integra Optics looks toward streamlining production and delivery processes as key factors in its goal of $100 million in annual sales by 2022. With robots managing processing and packaging duties, Integra Optics’ team members are better aligned to dedicate time to research and development.

About Integra Optics

Integra Optics is the company that understands that business and consumer end users expect their internet and phones to work 100% of the time. That’s why Integra Optics is 100% focused on uptime. Our mission is to ensure that our customers turn up services faster, build out the fiber networks they need to be competitive, and keep them up and running. For more information, please visit integraoptics.com.