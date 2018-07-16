Integra Optics Unveils Interactive Calculator, Empowering Companies to Pinpoint True Cost of Network Failure

Online solution reinforces company’s commitment to uptime, fully supported by newly advanced, fully automated robotic fiber optics production system

Albany, New York (PRUnderground) July 16th, 2018

Integra Optics, a global provider of carrier-grade fiber optics components, today announced a new solution designed to help customers understand the true cost of network downtime. Offered as an online, interactive tool, the Cost of Failure Calculator empowers companies to specifically measure lost revenue in relation to optics failure.

This easy-to-use tool is a starting point to perform internal computations and determine the impact of poor network performance across business processes. Users must first identify industry type, either service provider/enterprise or wireless carrier, then provide information to customize the business scenario. The calculator then delivers a real-time, side-by-side comparison of typical optics provider solutions versus Integra’s optics portfolio.

“As the fiber optics industry is driven by demand for greater access and speed for end users, our customers are constantly exploring new ways to turn up services faster and keep them up and running. Quality optics, interoperability, reliability and availability greatly impact an organization’s bottom line. Without a robust infrastructure – money is lost,” said David Prescott, CEO, CTO and founder, Integra Optics.

According to recent reports, a single hour of IT downtime can cost businesses approximately $100,000 per incident. For some companies, this number has the potential to grow to as high as $1 million per hour. Accelerating its strategy to improve customer reliability and uptime, Integra Optics today also announced one of the first, in-house, fully automated robotic fiber optic systems.

Effectively anticipating and aligning for future customer demand, the system makes it easy for Integra Optics to scale as needed. The company is therefore unique positioned to service both existing and new customers, fully supported by what is considered the largest inventory of optics solutions in the Western Hemisphere.

The Integra Optics robotics system delivers 100 percent interoperability with OEM platform hardware, fully compliant with OEM equipment warranties. With robots managing processing and packaging duties, teams are better aligned to dedicate time for research and development. The automated production system drives massive increases in availability – cutting typical turnaround times from weeks to days and significantly increasing network reliability and availability across customer infrastructures.

Integra Optics’ well-tested solutions are actively being put to work across a broad range of customers. Recently, the company assisted one international high-capacity transport provider faced with a stressed network and faltering optics. Building an exhaustive test environment, the team engineered a solution capable of excelling under pressure. Across a range of customers, Integra Optics’ products are proven to perform 33 times more reliably than both OEM and third-party generics.

Integra Optics’ team of three exacting robots each has its own set of responsibilities, programmed by software developed by in-house engineers. Rosie is responsible for receiving optics and performing inbound testing. The machine also handles product fulfillment, programs and verifies the coding of optics and places them in Integra Optics’ newly-designed brand packaging. Mac manages the inventory, organizing the storage and accessing of transceivers. Finally, Lectronimo handles the preparation and packaging of transceivers before they’re shipped.

“As a third-party alternative to OEMs with more than 300 customers worldwide, Integra Optics has continued to reinvest in revenue in processes designed to accelerate delivery and deployment times,” continued Prescott. “The implementation of our automated system allows us to dramatically offset the major increase in network demand on the horizon while maintaining focus on our three guiding principles: interoperability, availability and reliability.”

