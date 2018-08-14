Integra Optics Continues Investment in Engineering with Hiring of New Team Members

Additions include retired U.S. Naval Lieutenant Commander as Engineering Manager

Latham, NY (PRUnderground) August 13th, 2018

Integra Optics, a global provider of carrier-grade fiber optics components, is adding a new depth of expertise to its engineering department with the addition of several new team members. This new talent represents a continuation of the significant investments the company has made in recent months to increase network reliability and availability among its customers and achieve 100 percent uptime for end-users.

The company is proud to announce JoAnn M. Swapp, USN, Ret., as engineering manager. In this role, Swapp will oversee the development of engineering processes associated with sales team backing, as well as provide technical support, product testing and certification, quality assurance and product development duties. Joining Swapp are engineers Paul Bliss, Lewis Claspell and Luis Reyes Taveras, all hired in 2018 as Integra Optics ramps up investment in engineering and keeps customer networks operating at peak uptime. Together, these new hires bring more than 70 years of experience in network engineering.

Swapp retired from the U.S. Navy as Lieutenant Commander O4 in June 2018, following a decorated 22-year career. Ten of her active duty years were as an enlisted Nuclear Electrician, reaching the rank of Chief Petty Officer. Swapp was the only female Nuclear Chief Petty Officer in the Navy at the time. She served another 12 years as an Engineering Limited Duty Officer, again as the only female Nuclear Limited Duty Officer at the time of commission.

In this time, Swapp completed four sea deployments to the Persian Gulf and was awarded four Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, six Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and a Sea Service Ribbon. Swapp holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resource Management from New School University, a Master of Science degree in Human Resource Management from Trident University, and a Project Management Certificate from Villanova University.

“JoAnn’s service background and engineering experience will be a tremendous asset to us and our customers who rely on us to ensure their networks are up and running,” said Integra Optics CEO/CTO David Prescott. “She, along with all of our recent hires, has already proven to be an essential part of our engineering department and instrumental in our future success.”

“Each member of the team at Integra Optics is treated as an important and valued part of the company. This creates a high level of morale and is conducive to our goal of providing the best equipment and experience for our customers.” said Swapp. “I truly look forward to seeing an increase in efficiency as our engineering processes adjust to the needs of our growing company and our expanding customers.”

Taveras brings over 20 years of experience in the telecommunications industry as a sales and network engineering leader. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Systems Engineering from Universidad Catolica Nordestana and an MBA from Instituto Technologico de Santo Domingo. Claspell has also worked for more than 20 years as a senior-level system architect and technical support engineer.

Bliss comes to Integra Optics with more than 11 years of experience as a data and network engineer at a large cable provider. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics and Computer Science from the University at Albany.

Integra Optics’ team members are better aligned to dedicate efforts to research and development and customer support following the recent introduction of a high-speed robotics system. This is the first U.S.-based automated production system designed to process, code, package and store fiber optic components. The system is also allowing Integra Optics to maintain the largest inventory of 100 percent interoperable fiber optics components in the Western Hemisphere.

Integra Optics is a veteran-owned business, certified by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, and led by an executive team with vast experience in the cable and telecommunications industries. In the past year, the company has more than doubled its workforce. As Integra Optics supports the hiring of both veterans and active reserve members, 25 percent of its employees have a background in the armed services.

About Integra Optics

Integra Optics is the company that understands that business and consumer end users expect their internet and phones to work 100% of the time. That’s why Integra Optics is 100% focused on uptime. Our mission is to ensure that our customers turn up services faster, build out the fiber networks they need to be competitive, and keep them up and running. For more information, please visit integraoptics.com.