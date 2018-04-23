Insuranks to fund Jerusalem’s Temple Mount organizations among other causes

Insuranks has announced today that it will support Jerusalem's temple mount organizations along with a variety of other causes that the Israeli startup will empower.

Israeli startup Insuranks has announced today that it will fund, support and empower a variety of organizations that do good and spread light in the world. Among these organizations:

The Temple Institute which envisions the re-building of Israel’s third temple.

Temple Mount Heritage Foundation which brings awarenss of the truth and history of the temple mount

Western Wall Heritage Foundation

Israel’s Lone Soldier Center which is a family for Israeli soldiers

Latet which aids Israel’s needy

Alut that supports people on the autistic spectrum during their lifetime

Feeding America

Feed Africa foundation

Feed The World

Greenpeace

Variety

And many other local and international causes and organizations that helps others, takes care of the environment, animal and wildlife, save lives, do good, spread light and are there to create a better world.

The startup that was launched last month is ranking insurance companies and agents around the world based on consumers feedback and rankings of different aspects in companies and agents services, it is also allowing agents to take their business online, manage and grow their it from the comfort of their computer, tablet or smartphone, and allows insurance consumer to get personalized quotes online and manage their policies in one place. Insuranks is creating better insurance experiences and makes insurance accessible, friendlier and simpler to every person in the world, even on their mobile phones and tablets.

About Insuranks

Insuranks is an Israeli startup that ranks insurance companies and agents based on consumers feedback of their services, help people have better insurance experiences and empowers businesses, organizations, people and lives around the world.